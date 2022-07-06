Underground Donut Tour Launches in Miami

The World's Best Donut Tour heats up South Beach

MIAMI, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Underground Donut Tour, the World's Best Donut Tour, is launching their next US tour in Miami's South Beach. The Underground Donut Tour has been running for 7 years across the US, UK and Ireland, including Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Portland, Seattle, Boston, Nashville, New Orleans, London, Dublin and now adding Miami to our roster. Hosting thousands of guests from around the world and showcasing the best donuts each city has to offer.

Some of the donuts you can sample on the tour Some of the churros you can sample on the tour

"Miami is obviously known for their amazing beaches, sunshine and nightlife, but they have some pretty spectacular donuts too! We've put together an incredible tour that goes along the oceanfront and includes donuts, gelato, churros and even a rooftop bar at the end of the tour. We're also offering our Miami tours in both English and Spanish, so feel free to book whatever works better for you. It's pretty amazing and you're going to want to check it out," said Jeff Woelker, founder of the Underground Donut Tour.

What Can Customers Expect

Walking between 4 of the best donut shops in Miami's South Beach – we share the history of each location, along with many local sights, sounds, and tastes of the area. Our tour primarily takes place around such famous landmarks as Ocean Drive and the beachfront, the historic art deco hotels, Lummus Park, muscle beach, and all the amazing donut shops along the way.

"We're really excited to show our guests the donuts, the beach, the sights and the sounds of South Beach. Miami knows how to party and this tour is no different," said Lissette Parra tour manager for the Underground Donut Tour Dublin.

When Do Tours Run

Tours will start on Friday, July 8th, and run year-round. Tours run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 10am with more days and times coming soon. Tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis, so don't miss out.

How Can Customers Book Tickets

Tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for kids 10 and under. Tickets can be booked at www.undergrounddonuttour.com today.

For more information, please contact:

Jeff Woelker

[email protected]

844-366-8848

For more information on the tour:

Visit: www.undergrounddonuttour.com

SOURCE Underground Donut Tour