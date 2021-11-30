Underground Donut Tour Launches in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Underground Donut Tour, America's Best Donut Tour, is expanding beyond the Windy City to Music City – Nashville, TN. The Underground Donut Tour has been running for 6 years across the country, including Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Portland, Seattle, Boston and is now adding Nashville to our roster. 6 years in business and now 7 cities across the country. Hosting thousands of guests from around the world and showcasing the best donuts each city has to offer.

Parlor Doughnuts Donut Distillery

"Nashville definitely knows how to party, and we're excited to be joining everything they have to offer. Everybody knows about the nightlife, the music, and the hot chicken, but do you know about the donuts? There's no better way to find out than joining us on Nashville's only donut tour," said Jeff Woelker, founder of the Underground Donut Tour.

What Can Customers Expect

Walking between 4 of the best donut shops in Nashville – we share the history of each location, local sights and history along the route including the SoBro neighborhood, the Country Music Hall of Fame, Bridgestone Arena, Lower Broadway, the Arts District and Assembly Food Hall, but most importantly, lots of samples of the best donuts at each location. Some of the locations include Parlor Doughnuts and Donut Distillery with two other secret locations you'll only learn about on the tour.

"I'm so excited to share Nashville history and hang out with a bunch of amazing guests, along with eating some fantastic donuts," said Jason Mallo, tour manager for the Underground Donut Tour Nashville.

When Do Tours Run

Tours will start on Friday, December 3rd and run year-round. Tours run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9-11 and 12-2 with more days coming soon. Tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis, so don't miss out.

How Can Customers Book Tickets

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for kids 10 and under. Tickets can be booked at www.undergrounddonuttour.com today.

