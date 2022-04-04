Underground Donut Tour Launches in New Orleans

America's Best Donut Tour is Expanding to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Underground Donut Tour, America's Best Donut Tour, is expanding beyond the Windy City to the Big Easy – New Orleans, LA. The Underground Donut Tour has been running for nearly 7 years across the country, including Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Portland, Seattle, Boston, Nashville and is now adding New Orleans to our roster. Nearly 7 years in business and now 9 cities across the country. Hosting thousands of guests from around the world and showcasing the best donuts each city has to offer.

Delicious Donuts Beautiful Beignets

"New Orleans is home to some of the best food, culture, nightlife, beignets, and donuts in the country. How could we not add it to our roster? Our team visited New Orleans just prior to COVID-19 and we were planning on opening this location in 2020, but those plans got postponed with everything going on. Thankfully, it looks like things are opening back up and we're ready to welcome both locals and tourists alike to come and join us for a donut and beignet celebration!" said Jeff Woelker, founder of the Underground Donut Tour.

What Can Customers Expect

Walking between 4 of the best donut and beignet shops in New Orleans – we share the history of each location, along with many local sights, sounds, and history of Magazine Street and the Garden District, but most importantly, lots of samples of the best donuts and beignets at each location. Some of the locations include District Donuts and The Vintage with two other secret locations you'll only learn about on the tour.

"I can't wait to share the history of Magazine Street and the Garden District along with meeting many amazing guests. And how can I forget eating some fantastic donuts and beignets along the way?" said Jenn Johnson, tour manager for the Underground Donut Tour New Orleans.

When Do Tours Run

Tours will start on Friday, April 15th, and run year-round. Tours run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9-11 and 10-12 with more days and times coming soon. Tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis, so don't miss out.

How Can Customers Book Tickets

Tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for kids 10 and under. Tickets can be booked at www.undergrounddonuttour.com today.

For more information, please contact:

Jeff Woelker

[email protected]

844-366-8848

For more information on the tour:

Visit: www.undergrounddonuttour.com

SOURCE Underground Donut Tour