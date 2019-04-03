Underground Donut Tour Launches in New York City

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Underground Donut, Chicago's Original Donut Tour, is expanding beyond the Windy City to the Big Apple – New York City, NY. The Underground Donut Tour has been running for nearly 4 years now in Chicago and has become one of the most popular food tours there. Hosting thousands of guests from around the world and showcasing the best donuts the city has to offer.

Donuts on the Donut Tour Our amazing tour guides

"New York is such a fantastic food city and has always been on our radar. We're so excited to launch this tour and share the donut love that people in Chicago have been feeling for years," said Jeff Woelker, founder of the Underground Donut Tour.

What Can Customers Expect

Walking between 4 of the best donut shops in New York – we share the history of each location, local sights and history along the route including the Flatiron Building, Empire State Building, One World Trade Center, Greenwich Village, but most importantly, lots of samples of the best donuts at each location. Some of the locations include Doughnut Plant and Doughnut Project with two other secret locations you'll only learn about on the tour.

"Bringing a doughnut tour to NYC just makes sense, we have the most cops!" said Jenny Saldaña, tour manager for the Underground Donut Tour New York.

When Do Tours Run

Tours will start on Friday, April 5th. Tours run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9-11 with more days coming soon. Tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis, so don't miss out.

How Can Customers Book Tickets

Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for kids 10 and under. Tickets can be booked at www.undergrounddonuttour.com today.

For more information, please contact:

Jeff Woelker

212108@email4pr.com

844-366-8848

For more information on the tour:

Visit: www.undergrounddonuttour.com

SOURCE Underground Donut Tour

Related Links

https://www.undergrounddonuttour.com

