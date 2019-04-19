Underground Donut Tour Launches in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore., April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Underground Donut Tour, Chicago's Original Donut Tour, is expanding beyond the Windy City to the City of Roses – Portland, OR. The Underground Donut Tour was founded nearly 4 years ago in Chicago and is one of the most popular food tours there. Hosting thousands of guests from around the world and showcasing the best donuts the city has to offer. The Underground Donut Tour recently expanded to Philadelphia, New York City and now Portland! With the addition of Portland, the Underground Donut Tour expands their delicious footprint from coast to coast.

NOLA Doughnuts Voodoo Doughnuts

"Portland is the home of donuts. When you talk about Portland food culture, donuts are one of the first things people mention. We had to come to Portland!" said Jeff Woelker, founder of the Underground Donut Tour.

What Can Customers Expect

Walking between 4 of the best donut shops in Portland – we share the history of each location, local sights and history along the route including Pioneer Square, Chinatown, and the PSU Campus, but most importantly, lots and lots of the best donuts in Portland. Some of the locations include Blue Star, NOLA Doughnuts, and the one everyone wants to see Voodoo Doughnuts, where you can skip the line if you are on the tour.

"The Underground Donut Tour is a natural fit for Portland. We have the best donuts in the world!" said Beau La Fave, tour manager for the Underground Donut Tour Portland.

When Do Tours Run

Tours will start on Friday, April 19th. Tours run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9-11 with more days coming soon. Tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis, so don't miss out.

How Can Customers Book Tickets

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for kids 10 and under. Tickets can be booked at www.undergrounddonuttour.com today.

For more information, please contact:

Jeff Woelker

213000@email4pr.com

844-366-8848

For more information on the tour:

Visit: www.undergrounddonuttour.com

SOURCE Underground Donut Tour

Related Links

http://www.undergrounddonuttour.com

