Underground Donut Tour Launches in Santa Monica

The Underground Donut Tour is opening its first tour in Sunny California

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Underground Donut Tour, the World's Best Donut Tour, is launching their next US tour in Santa Monica, CA. The Underground Donut Tour has been running for 7 years across the US, Canada, UK and Ireland, including Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Portland, Seattle, Boston, Nashville, Miami, New Orleans, London, Dublin, Las Vegas, Washington DC, Toronto, Vancouver and now adding Santa Monica to our roster. Hosting thousands of guests from around the world and showcasing the best donuts each city has to offer.

"We're so excited to be launching in sunny Santa Monica. Los Angeles and Santa Monica have such a thriving donut scene and we're so thrilled to be a part of it now", said Jeff Woelker, founder of the Underground Donut Tour.

What Can Customers Expect

Walking between 4 of the most interesting and delicious donut shops in downtown Santa Monica – we share the history of each location, along with many local sights, sounds, and tastes of the area. The tour primarily takes place downtown near Wilshire Boulevard, the 3rd Street Promenade, the beachfront, and the Santa Monica Pier.

"I can't wait to show all our guests the best donuts in Santa Monica. We've really picked out some amazing ones that you're going to love" said Devin "Devo" Sinnott, tour manager for the Underground Donut Tour Santa Monica.

When Do Tours Run

Tours will start on Monday, December 5th, and run year-round. Tours run every day of the week, starting at 10am with more days and times coming soon. Tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis, so don't miss out.

How Can Customers Book Tickets

Tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for kids 10 and under. Tickets can be booked at www.undergrounddonuttour.com today.

