Underground Donut Tour Launches in The East Village

The World's Best Donut Tour launches their next tour in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Underground Donut Tour, the World's Best Donut Tour, is launching their next tour in New York City, specifically in The East Village. For over 8 years now, the Underground Donut Tour has entertained and educated guests from across the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK, including Chicago, Philadelphia, Portland, Seattle, Boston, Nashville, New Orleans, Miami, Las Vegas, London, Dublin, Toronto, and Vancouver. With this addition, it marks 4 tours within New York City including Brooklyn, Time Square, Flatiron / Greenwich Village, and now The East Village. Hosting thousands of guests from around the world and showcasing the best donuts each city has to offer.

Some of the amazing donuts and pastries you can try on our tour
Our guests having an amazing time
"There's so much rich cultural and food history and heritage in The East Village. We've chosen some of the best donut shops and bakeries around to highlight for our guests," said Jeff Woelker, founder of the Underground Donut Tour.

What Can Customers Expect

Walking between 4 of the best donut shops in The East Village – we share the history of each location, along with many local sights, sounds, and tastes of the area. Our tour takes guests throughout the neighborhood highlighting cultural, political and artistic institutions along providing guests with numerous donuts, bomboloni, baked goods, and other sweet treats.

"Our team has done such an amazing job putting this tour together. Along with incredible donuts and pastries, we highlight the musicians, artists, activists and outlaws that made The East Village what it is today," said Jenny Saldaña, New York's manager for the Underground Donut Tour.

When Do Tours Run

Tours will start on Thursday, August 24th and run year-round. Tours run numerous times a day and days of the week, so check our website for the latest schedule. Tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis, so don't miss out.

How Can Customers Book Tickets

Tickets are $65 for adults and $45 for kids 10 and under. Tickets can be booked at www.undergrounddonuttour.com today.

For more information, please contact:
Jeff Woelker
[email protected]
844-366-8848

For more information on the tour:
Visit: www.undergrounddonuttour.com

SOURCE Underground Donut Tour

