Underground Donut Tour Launches in Victoria

News provided by

Underground Donut Tour

09 Aug, 2023, 08:33 ET

The World's Best Donut Tour launches their next tour in British Columbia, Canada

VICTORIA, B.C., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Underground Donut Tour, the World's Best Donut Tour, is launching their next tour in Victoria, British Columbia. The Underground Donut Tour has been running for 8 years across the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK, including Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Portland, Seattle, Boston, Nashville, New Orleans, Miami, London, Dublin, Toronto, Vancouver and now adding Victoria to our roster. Hosting thousands of guests from around the world and showcasing the best doughnuts each city has to offer.

Continue Reading
See the sights and eat the donuts
See the sights and eat the donuts
Just some of the amazing donuts you can try on the tour
Just some of the amazing donuts you can try on the tour

"Victoria is such a beautiful city with so much to see and do. From gorgeous architecture to the focus on sustainable living, indigenous culture, and finally an incredible food scene. We have some absolutely delicious donuts lined up for this tour. We can't wait for our guests to come and check them out," said Jeff Woelker, founder of the Underground Donut Tour.

What Can Customers Expect
Walking between 4 of the best doughnut shops in Victoria – we share the history of each location, along with many local sights, sounds, and tastes of the area. Our tour primarily takes place around downtown Victoria, the Inner Harbour, the Market Square, and Chinatown.

"We're so excited to get this tour started. Everyone we've spoken with is so excited to take part and we can't wait to share the rich history, culture, and stories with our guests. And not to mention, the donuts are absolutely delicious," said Sage Schmied, Victoria's city manager for the Underground Donut Tour.

When Do Tours Run
Tours will start on Friday, August 11th, and run year-round. Tours run numerous times a day and days of the week, so check our website for the latest schedule. Tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis, so don't miss out.

How Can Customers Book Tickets
Tickets are 73 CAD for adults and 60 CAD for kids 10 and under. Tickets can be booked at www.undergrounddonuttour.com today.

For more information, please contact:
Jeff Woelker
[email protected]
844-366-8848

For more information on the tour:
Visit: www.undergrounddonuttour.com

SOURCE Underground Donut Tour

Also from this source

Underground Donut Tour Launches in Brighton

Underground Donut Tour Launches in Cork

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.