Underground Donut Tour Launches in Washington DC

The Underground Donut Tour is making the Nation’s Capital into the Donut Capital The Underground Donut Tour, the World’s Best Donut Tour, launches their next US tour in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Underground Donut Tour, the World's Best Donut Tour, is launching their next US tour in Washington, DC. The Underground Donut Tour has been running for 7 years across the US, UK and Ireland, including Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Portland, Seattle, Boston, Nashville, Miami, New Orleans, London, Dublin, Las Vegas and now adding Washington DC to our roster. Hosting thousands of guests from around the world and showcasing the best donuts each city has to offer.

"We're so excited to launch the donut tour in Washington DC. Our nation's capital truly has some of the nation's best donuts. If there's one issue everyone can agree on, it's that donuts are delicious," said Jeff Woelker, founder of the Underground Donut Tour.

What Can Customers Expect

Walking between 4 of the most interesting and delicious donut shops in downtown DC – we share the history of each location, along with many local sights, sounds, and tastes of the area. The tour primarily takes place downtown near Lafayette Square, the White House, Palmer Alley, Chinatown and the Mt. Vernon Triangle neighborhood.

"You're absolutely going to love these donuts. And trust us, you're definitely going to get your fill of our nation's donut history and our nation's best donuts," said Jimmy Meritt tour manager for the Underground Donut Tour DC.

When Do Tours Run

Tours will start on Friday, November 18th, and run year-round. Tours run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 10am with more days and times coming soon. Tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis, so don't miss out.

How Can Customers Book Tickets

Tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for kids 10 and under. Tickets can be booked at www.undergrounddonuttour.com today.

For more information, please contact:

Jeff Woelker

[email protected]

844-366-8848

For more information on the tour:

Visit: www.undergrounddonuttour.com

SOURCE Underground Donut Tour