Underground Donut Tour Launches in Wynwood!

The World's Best Donut Tour party's it up in Wynwood

MIAMI, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Underground Donut Tour, the World's Best Donut Tour, is launching their latest US tour in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood, our second location in Miami! Our first Miami tour, which takes place on Miami's South Beach, launched in July of 2022 to rave reviews. The Underground Donut Tour began in 2015 and has expanded across the US, UK, Ireland, and Canada, including Chicago, Boston, Portland, New York City, London, Dublin, Vancouver and now adding Miami's second tour to our roster. We pride ourselves on hosting thousands of guests around the world and showcasing only the best donuts in each of our cities.

Donuts from the Salty Donut Try these amazing churros on the tour

What Can Customers Expect

Walking between 4 of the most interesting and delicious donut shops in Wynwood – we share the history of each location, along with many local sights, sounds, and tastes of Miami's Art District. Our tour walks you through some of Wynwood's famous graffiti and street art sights, as well as The Jungle– a Wynwood staple and other nearby murals and artwork. We'll also highlight the numerous bars, eateries, and food halls in the area, along with the delicious donuts and churros you'll sample along the way.

"It's so exciting to showcase Miami's Art District through our love of donuts! Miami is so special and unique. We think it'll be an experience you and your family are going to love," said Robbie Garcia, Tour Manager for the Underground Donut Tour Miami. Tours are also offered in Spanish, so please inquire when you book.

When Do Tours Run

Tours will start Friday, May 26th and will run year-round. Tours run Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 9am and 12pm each day with more days and times coming soon. Tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis, so don't miss out!

How Can Customers Book Tickets

Tickets are $50 for Adults and $40 for Children 10 and under. Tickets can be booked at https://www.undergrounddonuttour.com/ today.

For more information, please contact:

Jeff Woelker

[email protected]

844-366–8848

For more information on the tour:

Visit: https://www.undergrounddonuttour.com/

SOURCE Underground Donut Tour