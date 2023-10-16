Underground Gas Storage Market to increase by USD 9.80 billion between 2022 to 2027 | North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The underground gas storage market size is expected to grow by USD 9.80 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period. Growing energy demand is notably driving the underground gas storage market. However, factors such as challenges associated with the construction of underground storage facilities for gas may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Depleted fields, Salt caverns, and Aquifer Reservoir ), Product (Natural gas, Hydrogen, and Others ), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Key Segment Analysis

By type, the depleted fields segment is significant during the forecast period. These reserves are the most widely used underground gas reservoirs. The capability of containing gas in a depleted field is determined by geographic and geological factors. Furthermore, the nature of the wells creates favorable conditions for gas storage and depletion leading to low exploration and well drilling costs. However, the reuse of installed equipment reduces operating costs and reduces the need for periodic inspections.

Geographical Market Analysis

By geography, North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The dedication to energy security and supply flexibility factors in driving the regional underground gas storage market. Countries like Germany, the Netherlands, and Italy extensively use underground gas storage facilities. This enables these countries to store surplus gas during periods of low demand and withdraw during periods of peak usage. This results in a consistent reliable energy supply.

Company Insights

The underground gas storage market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Cardinal Gas Storage, Centrica Plc, China National Petroleum Corp., Chiyoda Corp., Costain Group Plc, EARTHWORKS, Enbridge Inc., ENGIE SA, HOT Engineering GmbH, Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. Ltd., KAPPA Engineering, Koninklijke Vopak NV, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NAFTA as, RPS Group Plc, Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., SGS SA, SNC Lavalin Group Inc., TC Energy, Uniper SE

Underground Gas Storage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.55 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, Russia, Germany, and Ukraine Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Cardinal Gas Storage, Centrica Plc, China National Petroleum Corp., Chiyoda Corp., Costain Group Plc, EARTHWORKS, Enbridge Inc., ENGIE SA, HOT Engineering GmbH, Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. Ltd., KAPPA Engineering, Koninklijke Vopak NV, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NAFTA as, RPS Group Plc, Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., SGS SA, SNC Lavalin Group Inc., TC Energy, and Uniper SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

