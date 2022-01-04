Underground Mining Market to Reach US$ 25 Bn by 2031; Comprehensive Inspection Solutions for Mining Companies to Drive Revenue Gains, Notes TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: Efforts of stakeholders in the mining industry toward making large-scale use of flying drones will have transformative impact on the growth dynamics, concur analysts in a TMR study on the underground mining market. The substantial demand for various types of contractual mining services and equipment inspection solutions are expected to propel the valuation to reach US$ 25 Bn by 2031.

Technological advancements in equipment, infrastructure, and services have continuously improved the safety of and reliability in underground mining operations. Key mining services pertain to coal, metal, and mineral.

Of note, the growing application of field investigation tools notably for drilling and rock blasting has enabled mining companies to cut down on casualties and augment productivity. The growing adoption for inspection solutions to boost equipment health is generating lucrative revenue streams, observe analysts in a TMR study.

In recent times, mining companies have been actively identifying supply chain gaps that arise from disruptions caused by the COVID-19 crisis to strengthen their revenue sales in the underground mining market. They are collaborating with local communities to ramp up supply chain structures and mitigate the challenges. For instance, they are conducting virtual sales meetings and online training.

Key Findings of Underground Mining Market Study

Underground Hard Rock Mining Services to Witness Substantial Demand: Service and solution providers are keenly unveiling innovative hard rock mining products to tap into revenue streams in the underground mining market. Comprehensive field inspection solutions have gathered traction among mining companies to boost safety in mining operations. With regard to hard rock mining, these help mitigate the various risks involved in challenging geological conditions.

Underground Mining Market: Key Drivers

Demand for metals and minerals is poised to rise substantially especially in developing economies, thereby underpinning the evolution of the underground mining market. Notable of them are lignite, chromite, bauxite, copper ore & concentrates, lead & zinc concentrates, diamond, limestone, and phosphorite.

Strides in commercial coal mining to meet the demand for coal in multiple end-use industries have generated abundant prospects for underground mining operations. Of note, coal is extensively utilized in power generation and steel and cement industries.

Underground Mining Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Latin America underground mining market is anticipated to generate lucrative opportunities for the next few years

underground mining market is anticipated to generate lucrative opportunities for the next few years The abundance of several minerals in Latin America has made the region a hub of mineral mining, production, and export. Thus, massive investments by mining companies in the region is propelling the growth prospects of the regional market, notes the study on the global underground mining market.

has made the region a hub of mineral mining, production, and export. Thus, massive investments by mining companies in the region is propelling the growth prospects of the regional market, notes the study on the global underground mining market. Considerable adoption of mining automation solutions in Peru , Mexico , and Chile has spurred investment in the regional market

Underground Mining Market: Key Players

The study provides a detailed assessment of competition landscape including product portfolio and financials of various mining companies. Some of the key players in the underground mining market are:

BHP

Glencore

Thyssen Mining

OZ Minerals

Alcoa Corporation

Norilsk Nickel

Impala Platinum Limited

Rio Tinto

Anglo American Plc.

Global Underground Mining Market: Segmentation

Underground Mining Market by Equipment

Drilling Equipment

Loaders & Trucks

Ventilation Systems

Conveyor Systems

Rock Reinforcement Systems

Others (Draglines, Shovels, Continuous Miners, and Shuttle Cars)

Underground Mining Market by Method

Supported

Cut-and-Fill Stoping



Stull Stoping



Square Set Stopin

Unsupported

Room-and-Pillar



Shrinkage Stoping



Sublevel Stoping

Caving

Longwall Mining



Sublevel Caving



Block Caving

Underground Mining Market by Operator

Contract Mining

Owner Mining

Underground Mining Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Turkey



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Australia



Indonesia



South Korea



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Peru



Chile



Venezuela



Ecuador



Colombia



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Angola



Nigeria



South Africa



Democratic Republic of the Congo



Ghana



Rest of Middle East & Africa

