Underground New York Artist Lio O'liva Debuts Freshman Album Prosthetic Soul Via Visual Album With An Original Musicians Life Perspective

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Out of the gate underground Artist Lio O'liva has hit the music scene hard with his freshman album Prosthetic Soul ( bit.ly/ProstheticSoulAlbum). With the first 5 songs released as a visual R&B/Hip Hop album the 24-year-old music artist tells a tale that no other on the scene has yet to set the stage for. With the first 5 original songs titled "If", "In The Moment", "Bronx Blues", "King At The Core" and "Robert Horry", O'liva tells an in-depth and true to life tale."Born in Honduras then moved out to Cali. Prosthetic legs but my mind embraced the challenge. Raised in the Bronx we was peasants grew up poor but I knew I was a king at the core" are just a tiny piece of the puzzle to unique lyrics that resonate not only within your ears but also within your mind, body, and soul. The next 5 songs have an anticipated release date of XXEnter DateX with the entirety of the album was written solely by O'liva and produced by Jeffrey Resto Jr. with visuals shot by multiple directors including Kamari Thomas, Japhyn Cavellos & Daniel Maloney. View the visual album via Youtube, Soundcloud, and will soon be available for download via iTunes and Google Play.

"I believe what makes me different from many artists out currently is my demeanor. It's as if I have an old soul. I'm a real human being that has dealt and still deals with his imperfections", states Lio O'liva. "I try and learn from every experience and pour myself fully into anything I do. I want my music to be a peek into my soul and what listeners get from that experience is indescribable. It's the epitome of a vibe, the pinnacle of expression because you can feel my story within my words."



O'liva's personal story is where his love for music began. As a multi-talented singer, songwriter, director & visionary, he was raised in the South Bronx after a tremendous battle with his health, and amputations at a young age. Originally born in a remote village on the Northern Coast of Honduras with Fibular Hemimelia, a disability responsible for the shortening of the fibula at birth, or the complete lack thereof; he was saved by a surgeon by the name of Sean Moloney and brought to The Seton Medical Center in Northern California at the age of 10 months to proceed with amputations of both legs and a chance at being able to walk. He is a true manifestation of what can happen when immigration is connected with amazing hearts and love. He views the experience as "A true chance at life". After successful operations and years of rehab, O'liva and his mother moved to The Bronx in NYC. With the constant uncertainty of a stable home, Lio realized that the most consistent thing in his young life, the one thing that made his soul feel at home regardless of the roof over his head; It was the music. Though young, he fell in love with artists such as Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Tevin Campbell, Lauren Hill, D'angelo, Musiq Soulchild & many more. Using lessons he learned through music he mentally overcame his disability and used it as a physical manifestation of inspiration. Combining his talent and his story, he now lives to spread a message through music understanding that it could potentially help out others as it did for him. Lio O'liva is, Prosthetic Soul.

