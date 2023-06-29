Underground Printing Announces New Location in Champaign, IL

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Underground Printing, a leading provider of custom printed apparel, accessories, and promotional items, is excited to announce a move to a new storefront in Campustown, near the heart of Champaign, located at 512 E. Green Street.

The new store on the highly trafficked Green Street will feature officially licensed University of Illinois apparel and merchandise while supporting the community with their custom printing needs.

Underground Printing Champaign storefront
"We are excited to relocate to this beautiful storefront right in the middle of campus," commented Rishi Narayan, co-founder, and CRO. "Coming off of our big move last year for our headquarters, this represents another significant milestone for our company. The new location will allow us to grow within the community of Champaign while giving us the ability to reach more customers in person."

Centrally located, minutes from the University of Illinois, Underground Printing is looking forward to all of the local businesses, community members, faculty, staff, and students the new location will support. 

"I'm thrilled to be located in the heart of Champaign," noted UGP Champaign's new Store Manager, Heather Swart. "What excites me most about working at the new location is meeting people in the neighborhood! I can't wait to connect with the local community and see all of the original custom designs they create."

About Underground Printing:
Underground Printing, www.undergroundshirts.com, is a national custom printed apparel provider, offering screen printing, digital printing, and embroidery on a wide variety of apparel and promotional products to groups, businesses, and organizations of all sizes. The company is headquartered in Southeast Michigan with retail locations throughout the country and has been in the industry for over 20 years. Underground Printing has been proud to be an active and growing member of the communities they are a part of and has made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies 9 times.

