Underground Printing Announces New Location in Madison, WI

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Underground Printing, a leading provider of custom printed apparel, accessories, and promotional items, is excited to announce a move to a new storefront in Madison, near downtown, located at 409 N. Lake Street.

The new store, between State Street and University Ave., will feature official Sconnie apparel and merchandise while supporting the community with their custom printing needs.

Underground Printing Madison

"We're excited to relocate to this new storefront right next to campus in downtown Madison," commented Rishi Narayan, co-founder, and CRO. "While only a few blocks from our former location, we feel that our new store is more welcoming and accessible, allowing us to do what we do best, offer the best customer experience through custom t-shirts & more!"

Centrally located, minutes from the University of Wisconsin - Madison, Underground Printing is looking forward to all of the local businesses, community members, faculty, staff, and students the new location will support.

"I'm thrilled to be working in downtown Madison," noted UGP Madison's new Store Manager, Cal Mazzara. "Madison is my hometown and I can't wait to work with my friends and family while expanding my network to others within the community! I'm eager to work with some of my favorite local businesses and events in the greater Madison area."

About Underground Printing:

Underground Printing, www.undergroundshirts.com, is a national custom printed apparel provider, offering screen printing, digital printing, and embroidery on a wide variety of apparel and promotional products to groups, businesses, and organizations of all sizes. The company is headquartered in Southeast Michigan with retail locations throughout the country and has been in the industry for over 20 years. Underground Printing has been proud to be an active and growing member of the communities they are a part of and has made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies 9 times.

