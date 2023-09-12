Underground Printing Announces New Location in Morgantown, WV

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Underground Printing, a leading provider of custom printed apparel, accessories, and promotional items, is excited to announce a move to a new storefront in Morgantown, near Downtown Morgantown's Historic District, located at 1042 University Avenue between Kirk and Moreland Streets.

The new location will be able to support the entire Morgantown area community, including West Virginia University, with all of their custom printing needs.

Underground Printing Morgantown

"We're thrilled to relocate to this new storefront, minutes from campus, in downtown Morgantown," commented Rishi Narayan, co-founder, and CRO. "We're rapidly expanding our retail footprint to meet the demands of our ever-growing custom printing business. Our new location is larger, allowing us to accommodate more custom orders than ever while remaining close enough to support our WVU family."

Centrally located, under 5 minutes from West Virginia University's campus, Underground Printing is looking forward to all of the local businesses, community members, WVU departments, students, and local organizations the new location will support.

"When I first started working with UGP, I immediately thought of local businesses and organizations that I'd love to support," noted UGP Morgantown's new Store Manager, Anna Wyont. "I've already been able to connect with some of them and help bring their unique designs to life. We service many different organizations and individuals. Hearing their personal stories and supporting them from design inception to printing is both fun and inspiring! Working closely with community members to create online Pop Up Shops to help fundraise for different causes has been such a rewarding experience both personally and professionally."

Underground Printing, www.undergroundshirts.com, is a national custom printed apparel provider, offering screen printing, digital printing, and embroidery on a wide variety of apparel and promotional products to groups, businesses, and organizations of all sizes. The company is headquartered in Southeast Michigan with retail locations throughout the country and has been in the industry for over 20 years. Underground Printing has been proud to be an active and growing member of the communities they are a part of and has made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies 9 times.

