Underground Printing Expands Westward with New Custom Apparel Store in Boulder, Colorado

Underground Printing, which was founded in Ann Arbor, Michigan, has evolved from a college dorm room business into a well-established national brand with 30 locations. Known for blending local and community values with high-quality custom apparel services, UGP aims to serve CU Boulder students, faculty, local businesses, and the active Boulder community.

At the Boulder store, customers can browse an extensive range of licensed University of Colorado gear , locally inspired designs, and access UGP's renowned custom printing services . From personalized t-shirts for student organizations to branded merchandise for local companies, UGP delivers with fast turnaround times and a satisfaction guarantee. If customers don't find exactly what they're looking for in-store, UGP can create custom-made apparel tailored to their specific needs.

"Our goal is to be the go-to destination for custom apparel, whether it's for a campus event, a local business, or an outdoor adventure," said Ryan Gregg, co-founder & CEO of Underground Printing. "We are thrilled to open our doors in Boulder and become a part of the CU Boulder community."

Known for its commitment to hiring locally, UGP is proud to source its Boulder team from the University of Colorado and the surrounding area. The company looks forward to contributing to the local economy and establishing strong ties with the Boulder community, just as it has done on college campuses nationwide.

About Underground Printing:

Underground Printing (UGP) is a leading national provider of custom screen printed and embroidered apparel, promotional products, and licensed merchandise. With 30 locations across the U.S., UGP specializes in delivering fast, high-quality custom apparel with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Whether it's for university groups, local businesses, or community organizations, UGP ensures a seamless customer experience, from design to delivery. For more information about UGP Boulder or to place an order, visit www.undergroundshirts.com or contact [email protected].

Store Location:

1350 College Ave., Boulder, CO 80302

Corner of College Ave. and 14th St.

Contact:

Allyson Sprague

[email protected]

810-626-8063

