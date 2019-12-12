Underground Safety Alliance and PelicanCorp Announce Mutual Agreement to End Relationship around Development and Service of One-Call Software as a Service (SaaS)

GREENWOOD, Ind., and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Underground Safety Alliance, the umbrella not-for-profit organization for One-Call centers Indiana 811 and Kentucky 811, and PelicanCorp OneCall, Inc., a niche provider of software and services to utilities, asset owners and to the Before You Dig industry specifically for the 'Protection of Essential Infrastructure,' today announced that both parties have mutually agreed to end their relationship around the development and service of a One-Call software as a service (SaaS) platform. Terms of the separation are confidential.

"Though the current relationship between PelicanCorp and Underground Safety Alliance concerning a One-Call SaaS platform has ended, the parties have laid the foundation to continue working together in the future," said Duane Rodgers, CEO of PelicanCorp.

Dan Lucarelli, Executive Director of Underground Safety Alliance said, "Underground Safety Alliance appreciates PelicanCorp's cooperation in reaching a solution concerning One-Call SaaS platform services, and are grateful the matter was amicably resolved."

About Underground Safety Alliance

Underground Safety Alliance (USA) is the not-for-profit umbrella organization for Indiana 811 and Kentucky 811, providing "Call Before you Dig" services in Indiana and Kentucky, respectively. In 2018, USA processed 1.8 million requests to locate underground facilities and sent almost 10.5 million tickets to 1,600 underground utility members in both states.

About PelicanCorp

PelicanCorp is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for utilities, asset owners, and to the One Call industry specifically for the protection of essential infrastructure. PelicanCorp connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help industry professionals manage risk and build quality projects—safely, on time, and within budget. PelicanCorp has a diversified business model built on 40 years of experience protecting billions of dollars of global assets. PelicanCorp is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with offices and operations around the globe.

SOURCE Underground Safety Alliance