Underground Service Alert of Northern California & Nevada / USA North 811 Notifies Clients of Data Breach

CONCORD, Calif., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Underground Service Alert of Northern California & Nevada ("USA North 811") has become aware of a data security incident that may have involved current and former employees. USA North 811 is sending notification letters to the potentially impacted individuals to notify them of this incident and to provide recommended steps to assist them in protecting their information.

What Happened? On March 26, 2024, USA North 811 discovered that it had experienced an incident that temporarily disrupted the operability of its computer network. Upon discovery, USA North 811 promptly took steps to secure the environment and began an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the issue. In addition, USA North 811 began working to restore impacted systems as quickly as possible. USA North 811 also engaged an independent digital forensics firm to conduct an independent investigation into what happened and determine whether personal information was accessed or acquired without authorization. Although we found no evidence that any information was misused, out of an abundance of caution, we are notifying previous and current employees.

What Information Was Involved? Based on the forensic investigation, employee data may have been impacted. However, we have no evidence that any personal information has been misused.

What Are We Doing? In response to the incident, USA North 811 upgraded its technology infrastructure to provide additional security and protect from further unauthorized access.

USA North 811 notified current and previous employees on June 24, 2024, via USPS First-Class Mail. The notification includes information about the incident and steps that individuals can take to monitor and protect their information. Furthermore, USA North 811 has established a toll-free call center through IDX at 1-800-939-4170 to answer questions about the incident. Again, there is no evidence that any information has been, or will be misused. Additional information about the incident and recommendations for protecting personal information are available on the USA North 811 website at https://app.idx.us/account-creation/protect.

What You Can Do. We recommend that you review the Steps You Can Take to Help Protect Your Information included with this letter for guidance on how you can protect your information.

In addition, you can contact IDX representatives at 1-800-939-4170 who will work on your behalf to help resolve issues you may experience as a result of this incident. IDX representatives are available Monday through Friday from 6 am to 6 pm Pacific Time.

For More Information: If you have questions about this letter or need assistance, please call do not hesitate to reach out our designated call center at 1-800-939-4170 Monday through Friday from 6 am to 6 pm Pacific Time, and they will be happy to provide you with additional information. If we discover at a later time that personal information has been impacted, we will take the appropriate steps to notify impacted individuals.

SOURCE Underground Service Alert of Northern California & Nevada