Underscore Marketing LLC Ranked In Top 50 Agencies Featured in Report

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency Spotter published its 2020 Top Marketing Agencies Report. The quarterly report reviews more than 3,400 marketing agencies evaluated on the basis of marketing strategy, experiential marketing, promotions, shopper marketing, influencer marketing, multi-cultural marketing, word of mouth, events, direct marketing, content marketing, Search (SEO and SEM), and automation.

Underscore Marketing LLC, an agency specializing in healthcare and pharmaceutical clients, ranked 36 out of 50 agencies featured in the report. Underscore also accepted the Noteworthy Recognition for Outstanding Campaign Performance as well as the Noteworthy Recognition for Leadership and Company Growth.

Underscore's team focuses on strategy, planning, buying, and management across all forms of media. Specialties include hyper-targeting health conscious consumers, patients with conditions ranging from minor to severe and/or rare diseases, health care professionals (HCPs) including PCPs, specialists, nurses, and caregivers.

"We are proud to be recognized on this list. We're grateful to our collaborative clients and the team of media innovators who enable us to deliver excellence. At Underscore, we continue to focus on making media simple and successful for our clients with solutions that work and impact ROI. Being on this list continues to support that our model is successful," said Lauren Boyer, CEO of Underscore Marketing LLC.

These accomplishments pave the path to another excellent year ahead for Underscore and its carefully curated list of progressive clients.

