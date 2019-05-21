Understand your Insurance Coverage this Hurricane Season

HOUSTON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurricane season officially begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30. To help Texans get prepared, Allstate recommends consumers review their insurance needs with their local insurance representative to help make sure they are fully prepared in the unfortunate event of a storm.

"After a storm such as Hurricane Harvey, we know there are questions about how consumers can protect themselves and their belongings in the unfortunate event of another storm," said Houston Allstate agency owner Lilla Wright. "That's why we are sharing answers to common questions when deciding the best insurance protection for you and your family."

Here are some things to consider when it comes to hurricanes and insurance coverage:

IS YOUR COVERAGE UP TO DATE? Ensure your insurance coverage reflects the current condition of your home. If you've done anything that increases the value of your home or its contents, like building an addition or remodeling, you should immediately talk with your insurance agent to decide if your current insurance is sufficient. Use programs such as Allstate's Digital Locker, located within the Allstate Mobile app, to help you create a home inventory of your belongings.

Ensure your insurance coverage reflects the current condition of your home. If you've done anything that increases the value of your home or its contents, like building an addition or remodeling, you should immediately talk with your insurance agent to decide if your current insurance is sufficient. Use programs such as Allstate's Digital Locker, located within the Allstate Mobile app, to help you create a home inventory of your belongings. DO YOU HAVE COVERAGE FOR ADDITIONAL LIVING EXPENSES? This coverage is intended to help pay for the additional cost of living away from home if your house is uninhabitable due to a covered loss. This may include payments for the additional costs of food and a place to stay. Additional living expenses may or may not already be included in your homeowners policy. Talk to your insurance agent about what coverages are available to you.

This coverage is intended to help pay for the additional cost of living away from home if your house is uninhabitable due to a covered loss. This may include payments for the additional costs of food and a place to stay. Additional living expenses may or may not already be included in your homeowners policy. Talk to your insurance agent about what coverages are available to you. DO YOU HAVE COVERAGE FOR FLOODS? Following Hurricane Harvey, FEMA reported 80% of Harvey victims did not have flood insurance. Most homeowners policies do not usually cover flood damage. The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) is the primary source for flood insurance in the United States . You can go to their website at www.floodsmart.gov or contact your insurance provider for more information. NOTE: There is often a 30-day waiting period after you buy a flood insurance policy before flood coverage takes effect.

Following Hurricane Harvey, FEMA reported 80% of Harvey victims did not have flood insurance. Most homeowners policies do not usually cover flood damage. The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) is the primary source for flood insurance in . You can go to their website at www.floodsmart.gov or contact your insurance provider for more information. NOTE: There is often a 30-day waiting period after you buy a flood insurance policy before flood coverage takes effect. DO YOU HAVE COMPREHENSIVE CAR COVERAGE? If your car is damaged by anything other than a collision, like a falling tree, collision coverage may not protect you. You'll also need comprehensive coverage on your auto policy. Most comprehensive auto polices provide coverage for vehicles damaged by floods or rising water. And if you have to leave your car at the shop, you'll also want to consider rental car coverage.

Checking your insurance coverage is just one step in preparing for hurricane season. Allstate recommends you create a safety plan for your family and prepare your home for potential storms. Check out Ready.gov for more safety tips and Allstate's Hurricane Preparedness Guide for more information about how to prepare you and your belongings.

SOURCE Allstate