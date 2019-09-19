Understanding and Navigating California Leaves of Absence Seminar: Ultimate Guide to PDL, FMLA, FEHA, SDI, CFRA, PFL, ADA - San Diego, CA, United States - November 7-8, 2019

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Understanding and Navigating California Leaves of Absence - Ultimate Guide to PDL, FMLA, FEHA, SDI, CFRA, PFL, ADA and Workers Compensation and Handling Performance Management Challenges" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

California stands as one of the most complex states to do business. Part of this reputation stems from employer requirements for managing medical leaves of absence. Even human resources professionals are confused by the myriad of leave types in the state. And for some, leaves in municipalities must be considered.



Just as serious is how these types of leaves interact with federal requirements. Although some provisions under California laws are similar to federal laws, not all of them are. It can make overwhelming to manage leaves of absence and remain compliant in the Golden State.



Astute compliance with laws related to the various leave types is critical for any company with California-based employees. Liability costs for non-compliance can be staggering. Just as important is the cost of damaged employee relations and engagement as well as external organizational reputation.



While companies will turn to their labor attorneys to walk them through the specific details of employee situations, it's important for HR professionals and anyone else who deals with managing and monitoring leaves of absence in their companies to understand this field.



Learning Objectives:

Overview of job protected leave types: California Family Rights Act (CFRA); Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA); Pregnancy Disability Leave (PDL); California New Parent Leave Act (NPLA); baby bonding (parental leave); leave for domestic violence victims; leave for alcohol and drug rehabilitation; state paid sick leave under the Healthy Workplace, Healthy Families Act of 2014; and state workers' compensation.

Overview of topics related to protected leave types: Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA); Americans with Disabilities Act Amendments Act (ADAAA), California ADA, Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA); and compliance with interactive process requirements.

Details about Leaves for Victims of Crime and Victims of Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, or Stalking, including written documentation and usage of sick leave, vacation or PTO time.

Details about federal and state Military Leave and Military Spouse Leave, including the escalator principle; reinstatement; and termination restrictions.

Overview of wage replacement leave types: California Paid Sick Leave under the Healthy Workplace, Healthy Families Act of 2014; kin care; organ or bone marrow donor leave; state workers' compensation; Paid Family Leave (PFL); and State Disability Insurance (SDI).

Expanded details on the California Paid Sick Leave including annual grant vs. accrual methods; pay day obligations; and other record-keeping requirements.

Overview of other types of required leaves: voting, jury duty or witness, school activities; volunteer emergency responder, civil air patrol, and bereavement.

Managing leaves of absence with company benefits including paid time off (PTO) and vacation.

How the leave types interact with one another.

Required notices and postings related to leave types.

Case studies and workshop activities will be used throughout the seminar to demonstrate and reinforce concepts presented.

Areas Covered:

Description and features of the various leave types.

Eligibility requirements for various types of leave.

Medical certification, posting and notice requirements for specific types of leave.

Pay obligations for the employee under certain leave requirements.

Benefits provided and methods for employees on leave.

Leaves interactions - how to put them together?

Lactation accommodation requirements.

Considerations before deciding to deny requests for leave of absence

Obligations and suggestions for communicating with employees on leaves of absence.

Interactive process requirements including suggestions for record-keeping and ongoing management, especially under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)

Managing performance of employees who are on intermittent leave and accommodation including documentation best-practices.

Who Should Attend:



Human resources professionals

Safety managers

Office managers (especially for companies with no in-house HR departments)

Supervisors and managers (non-HR)

Anyone who oversees safety-related and benefit-related operations

Risk Managers

Business Owners

Controllers/ CFOs / Financial Managers

Companies, non-profits, school districts, governmental agencies and quasi-governmental agencies

