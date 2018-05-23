Understanding Health Risks Through Affordable At-Home Genetic Testing

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Color is a health services company whose mission is to help everyone lead the healthiest life that technology and medicine allow. The company's clinical-grade genetic tests focus on genetic mutations that can cause serious hereditary health conditions like cancer and heart disease. With an understanding of your genetic risk, you can work with your healthcare provider to create a plan to help detect, treat, or prevent the conditions altogether.
Color's physician-ordered tests can be completed by providing a simple saliva sample at home, and they include complimentary access to board-certified genetic counselors. Color's CLIA-licensed and CAP-accredited lab deploys cutting-edge software engineering, robotics, and Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology to drive one of the most affordable and accessible clinical grade genetic testing programs available today.
Color tests include:
- Hereditary Cancer Test Analyzes 30 genes for increased risk of developing common hereditary cancers, including breast, ovarian, uterine, colorectal, melanoma, pancreatic, stomach, and prostate. $249
- BRCA Test Analyzes for mutations in BRCA1 and BRCA2. One of the most affordable of its kind on the market. $99
- Hereditary Heart Health Test Analyzes 30 genes commonly associated with inherited heart conditions. 1 in 200 people have an inherited heart condition; these can be life-threatening if left undetected and untreated. $249
- Hereditary High Cholesterol Test Analyzes 3 genes currently known to cause the hereditary high cholesterol disorder Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH). Having FH makes you 22x more likely to develop heart disease by 22x. $99.
Learn more at color.com
