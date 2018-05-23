Understanding Health Risks Through Affordable At-Home Genetic Testing

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Color is a health services company whose mission is to help everyone lead the healthiest life that technology and medicine allow. The company's clinical-grade genetic tests focus on genetic mutations that can cause serious hereditary health conditions like cancer and heart disease. With an understanding of your genetic risk, you can work with your healthcare provider to create a plan to help detect, treat, or prevent the conditions altogether.