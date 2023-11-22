Understanding Sickle Cell Disease: Epidemiology, Treatment, and Market Outlook

DUBLIN , Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Sickle Cell Disease - Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is a genetic blood disorder characterized by abnormal hemoglobin, leading to complications such as chronic pain, organ damage, and increased susceptibility to infections. The primary cause of SCD is a mutation in the HBB gene, affecting hemoglobin production. Individuals with SCD inherit two copies of the mutated gene, leading to abnormal red blood cells that obstruct blood flow and cause sickle cell crises.

Treatment options for SCD include Hydroxyurea, NSAIDs, blood transfusions, chelating agents, nutritional supplements, and broad-spectrum antibiotics. Approved therapies include ENDARI (L-glutamine oral powder), ADAKVEO (crizanlizumab-tmca), and OXBRYTA (voxelotor). Promising investigational therapies include Exa-cel (Vertex Pharmaceuticals/CRISPR Therapeutics), Inclacumab (Global Blood Therapeutics/Pfizer), and Etavopivat (Forma Therapeutics/Novo Nordisk).

The total prevalent cases of SCD trait in the US were approximately 4,284,000 in 2022 and are projected to increase by 2032. The market for SCD in the US is estimated to be around USD 700 million in 2022.

Despite the complexities of SCD, advancements in treatment approaches and ongoing research efforts offer hope for improved management and potential cures. Enhancing healthcare services, raising awareness, and supporting individuals with SCD are essential steps toward addressing the challenges associated with this disease.

The "US Sickle Cell Disease Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2032" report offers extensive knowledge regarding epidemiology segments and predictions, providing insights into potential future growth in diagnosis rates, disease progression, and treatment guidelines. It includes comprehensive insights into the current management techniques and emerging therapies, as well as detailed analysis of the SCD market's historical and projected market size (2019-2032), market share of therapies, and underlying rationale.

Key players in the SCD treatment landscape include Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics/Pfizer, Emmaus Life Sciences, Vertex Pharmaceuticals/CRISPR Therapeutics, Forma Therapeutics/Novo Nordisk, Bluebird Bio, and more.

Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) Drug Chapters

The report provides in-depth evaluations of marketed therapies and late-stage pipeline drugs related to SCD, offering valuable information on clinical trials, pharmacological mechanisms, designations, approval status, patent information, and pros and cons associated with each drug. It also presents the latest news updates and press releases on drugs targeting SCD.

Market Outlook

The treatment goals for SCD aim to relieve pain, prevent infections, and manage complications. The report highlights different approaches, both pharmacologic and nonpharmacological, for managing SCD, including hydroxyurea, ENDARI (L-glutamine), ADAKVEO (crizanlizumab), and OXBRYTA (voxelotor), as well as cognitive behavioral therapy, biofeedback, relaxation techniques, acupuncture, and hypnosis.

Epidemiology and Patient Population

The report provides insights into the epidemiology of SCD in the United States, including total prevalent cases of SCD trait, total prevalent cases of SCD, diagnosed cases of SCD, age-specific prevalence, and type-specific prevalence from 2019 to 2032. It reveals that the total prevalent cases of SCD trait in the US are projected to increase, with diagnosed cases estimated at approximately 100,000 cases in 2022.

KOL Views and Qualitative Analysis

To ensure the latest trends are captured, the report includes insights from Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) from various hospitals and universities. This qualitative analysis, including SWOT analysis and Conjoint Analysis, provides a comprehensive understanding of the SCD market and treatment landscape.

Market Access and Reimbursement

The report delves into market access and reimbursement scenarios in the United States, examining the cost-effectiveness of approved therapies, programs that enhance accessibility and affordability, and insights on patients insured under federal or state government prescription drug programs.

Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) Report Insights

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

SCD Market Size and Trends

Existing Market Opportunity

Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) Report Key Strengths

Ten-Year Forecast

The United States Coverage

SCD Epidemiology Segmentation

Key Cross Competition

Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) Report Assessment

Current Treatment Practices

Unmet Needs

Market Attractiveness

Qualitative Analysis (SWOT, Conjoint Analysis)

Key Questions Answered

Will there be changes in the treatment approach to cater to older SCD patients, as over 50% of them belong to the older age group?

Are there improvements in pain management recommendations for SCD?

Will research and development advances lead to future tests and therapies for SCD?

How will diagnostic testing impact the treatment landscape of SCD?

What uptake will new therapies witness in the coming years for SCD patients?

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

CRISPR Therapeutics

Bluebird Bio

Global Blood Therapeutics

Pfizer

Agios Pharmaceuticals

Editas Medicine

Forma Therapeutics

Novo Nordisk

Bausch Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/woyazh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets