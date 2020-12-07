Understanding The Impact Of COVID-19 On Social Determinants Of Health -- Free OPEN MINDS Webinar, Sponsored By Relias

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic has had a marked impact on the demand for social services — and the social determinants of health are directly related to rates of infection and mortality rates for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 1:00 pm ET, Dr. Rola Aamar, PhD, Senior Consultant for Clinical Effectiveness at Relias; Dr. Leigh Steiner, Ph.D., Director of Clinical Analytics and Applications at Relias; and Chance Wilson, Director of Health Home at Jim Taliaferro Community Mental Health Center, will present the executive web briefing, " Understanding The Impact Of COVID-19 On Social Determinants Of Health ." During this webinar, managers of health care provider organizations will learn about those relationships—and how to use data to better manage the needs of high-risk consumers.

The session will provide an update on the effects of the pandemic on social determinants, a case study on how one community mental health center is using data to manage their Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act initiative in conjunction with mental health and substance abuse prevention initiatives, and a three-pronged model for reducing consumer risk for lack of access to mental health and social supports in 2021.

Registration for this executive web briefing is free of charge, courtesy of Relias, and brought to you by OPEN MINDS. If you are unable to attend, please still register. At the end of the event, all registrants will receive a recorded copy of the executive web briefing and presentation slides. Register at: https://www.openminds.com/event/understanding-the-impact-of-covid-19-on-social-determinants-of-health/ .

About Jim Taliaferro Community Mental Health Center

Jim Taliaferro Community Mental Health Center provides provides non-hospital emergency services for adults, 18 and older, with mental health, substance abuse, or co-occurring issues. Consumers may be admitted up to three days, with services including, but not limited to, observation, evaluation, emergency treatment, and referral, when necessary, for inpatient psychiatric or substance abuse services. Jim Taliaferro is affiliated with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services – Adult Crisis Centers .

About Relias

For more than 11,000 healthcare organizations and 4,500,000 caregivers, Relias continues to help clients deliver better clinical and financial outcomes by reducing variation in care. Our platform employs performance metrics and assessments to reveal specific gaps in skills and addresses them with targeted, personalized and engaging learning. We help healthcare organizations, their people, and those under their care, get better. Better at identifying problems, addressing them with better knowledge and skills, and better outcomes for all. Let us help you get better: www.relias.com

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children's services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com .

Contact - Meena Dayak, Executive Vice President, OPEN MINDS, at 717-334-1329 or [email protected]

