Understanding the Principles of Socio-economic Equality for a Fair Post-pandemic Society

News provided by

Chiba University

11 Oct, 2023, 08:33 ET

Researchers analyze case studies and discuss elements of social fairness, which can help us envision a fair post-pandemic society

CHIBA, Japan, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has led to significant losses on a global scale since 2019. As we continue to recover from its after-effects, there is an unmet need to address social inequality across different populations to minimize long-term damage. However, the definition of fairness differs contextually with respect to the COVID-19 crisis.

Continue Reading
Researchers from Japan provide novel insights on political, societal, and environmental perspectives to envision and restructure a fair post-pandemic society.
Researchers from Japan provide novel insights on political, societal, and environmental perspectives to envision and restructure a fair post-pandemic society.

Now, a team of researchers from Chiba University, Japan, has conducted an in-depth analysis of aspects which govern fairness in a post-pandemic era, and disparities leading to inequality. These insights were published in the book 'Social Fairness in a Post-Pandemic World - Interdisciplinary Perspectives', which was edited by Dr. Hikari Ishido, Dr. Jiro Mizushima, Dr. Masaya Kobayashi, and Dr. Xiaofang Zhang. "We present novel perspectives on openness, freedom, and well-being by combining political, economic, historical, philosophical, and cultural analyses in the post-pandemic era," says Dr. Ishido.

The authors discussed four elements of social fairness— 'rule-compliance,' which implies international environmental treaties and domestic laws; 'equal impartiality,' which entails equal respect for fundamental human rights; 'ethical fidelity,' which concerns bona fide sincerity or loyalty to the ongoing legal restrictions and cultural customs; and 'benefit reciprocity,' which includes the actual give-and-take of essential goods across countries.

Vaccination emerged as the most effective way to control the magnitude of the pandemic. Notably, the COVAX facility was established to ensure equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines globally. In this regard, the authors explain the need for a 'fair priority model' as opposed to the 'proportionate distribution model,' whereby vaccine allocation addresses the nations' disease burden, socio-economic security, and risk status.

Addressing the environmental impact of the pandemic to reduce the load on socio-economically weaker nations, the authors suggested adopting a global model that ensures that economic growth does not supersede environmental protection. Additionally, they focused on regional variations in pandemic responses, political restructuring, transformation of global trade, and its effects on the well-being of diverse populations.

In summary, the book highlights familial, societal, national, and global issues raised by the COVID-19 pandemic and provides novel insights into the structuring of a fair post-pandemic society.

Explaining the long-term implications of their work, Dr. Ishido concludes by stating, "As an interdisciplinary work, these findings could advance our understanding of how a post-pandemic society could emerge, based on the four inseparable components of fairness."

Reference
Title of book: Social Fairness in a Post-Pandemic World – Interdisciplinary Perspectives
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1007/978-981-19-9654-2 

Contact:
Hikari Ishido
Graduate School of Global and Transdisciplinary Studies, Chiba University
Email: [email protected]

Public Relations Office, Chiba University
Address: 1-33 Yayoi, Inage, Chiba 263-8522 JAPAN
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +81-43-290-2018

SOURCE Chiba University

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.