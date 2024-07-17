Understood.org launches "MissUnderstood," a new podcast channel for women with ADHD

This collection of podcasts empowers women to navigate the daily challenges and opportunities of life with ADHD.

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Understood.org, the leading nonprofit that supports people with learning and thinking differences, announced the launch of "MissUnderstood." It's the first-ever podcast channel created by women, for women with ADHD.

Understood.org launches "MissUnderstood"- the first-ever podcast channel created by women, for women with ADHD. Post this MissUnderstood features three original shows from the Understood Podcast Network. They are hosted by Cate Osborn, Jaye Lin, and Dr. Monica Johnson.

For decades, women with ADHD have been overlooked and undiagnosed. That's finally beginning to change. This is where MissUnderstood comes in. MissUnderstood features three original shows from the Understood Podcast Network. They offer candid conversations, expert advice, and practical strategies for navigating the unique challenges and triumphs of being a woman with ADHD.

Shows and hosts for MissUnderstood: The ADHD in Women Channel

Sorry, I Missed This: Cate Osborn is a sex educator and one of the foremost influencers on ADHD and relationships. Cate dives into the taboo, painful, and often hilarious challenges of being in a relationship with ADHD.

Cate Osborn is a sex educator and one of the foremost influencers on ADHD and relationships. Cate dives into the taboo, painful, and often hilarious challenges of being in a relationship with ADHD. ADHD and…: Dr. Monica Johnson is a licensed psychologist and self-compassion guide. In this self-help podcast, Dr. Johnson explores the intersection of ADHD and… well, everything.

Dr. is a licensed psychologist and self-compassion guide. In this self-help podcast, Dr. Johnson explores the intersection of ADHD and… well, everything. Tips From an ADHD Coach: Jaye Lin is a corporate professional turned ADHD coach and podcaster. Jaye shares practical, actionable tips for common ADHD challenges by exploring personal stories.

"I am thrilled to bring conversations about relationships and intimacy to MissUnderstood," said Cate Osborn, host of "Sorry, I Missed This." Cate is one of the foremost influencers on ADHD and intimacy, with a background in sex education and more than 1.7 million followers. "Understood.org was a pivotal part of my journey to navigating my own ADHD diagnosis. Creating this show to help other women learn and grow together in a fantastic community space is an absolute honor and joy."

The MissUnderstood podcast channel lets listeners feel a sense of connection with others who share similar experiences. They can learn from experts in the field. And they can gain valuable strategies for managing their own ADHD. Each show host is either an expert in their field, has personal experience with ADHD, or both.

"We're thrilled to launch MissUnderstood and provide a platform for women with ADHD to share their stories, connect, and gain valuable knowledge and support," said Laura Key, vice president of content strategy and co-leader of the Women's Initiative at Understood.org. "We believe that by amplifying the voices of women with ADHD, we can help reduce stigma, increase understanding, and empower women to thrive."

Listen to or watch episodes from MissUnderstood, a podcast channel created by women, for women with ADHD. Learn from other women. And get strategies from experts to help you manage the daily stresses of life with ADHD. It's all free, wherever you get your podcasts. Learn more about MissUnderstood. https://lnk.to/missunderstoodec!press_release

About Understood

Understood is a nonprofit focused on shaping the world for difference. We raise awareness of the challenges, skills, and strengths of people who learn and think differently. Our resources help people navigate challenges, gain confidence, and find support and community so they can thrive. Together, we can build a world where everyone can reach their full potential. Understood is a 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in New York. For more information, to donate, or to partner, visit u.org/media and follow us @UnderstoodOrg.

SOURCE Understood