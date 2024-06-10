Understood.org Launches NeuroEquity Research Collaborative

Research Projects in Support of Individuals With Learning and Thinking Differences Is First Activation of Organization's NeuroEquity Fund Launched Earlier This Year

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Understood.org , the nonprofit dedicated to supporting the 70 million people in the United States with learning and thinking differences, announced the launch of the NeuroEquity Research Collaborative that will support research projects aimed at reducing stigma and creating equitable solutions for neurodivergent individuals regardless of race, gender, or economic status. The research collaborative, made possible by a donation from the Scarlet Feather Fund, is the first activation of Understood.org's NeuroEquity Fund , announced at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos earlier this year.

In the U.S., 70 million Americans have learning and thinking differences, such as ADHD and dyslexia. However, close to 60% of people say they don't have a clear understanding of what learning and thinking differences are. The NeuroEquity Research Collaborative will fund much-needed research to identify the problems, raise awareness, and ultimately create the tools and programs needed to make a real impact in the lives of those affected.

"Today's announcement is an important step forward in advancing our mission to shape the world for difference, catalyzing important research that will drive solutions designed to overcome the obstacles faced by adults and children with learning and thinking differences," said Sarah Greenberg, vice president of expertise and strategic design at Understood.org. "At Understood.org, we are committed to partnering and increasing awareness so that the 70 million impacted know that they are not alone."

The NeuroEquity Research Collaborative will focus on research that drives deeper knowledge in the field (utilizing academic intervention for universal solutions), and research that tests scalable solutions (testing the effectiveness of digital products for families).

The first cohort of initiatives in support of children with learning and thinking differences includes:

GreatSchools.org, the nation's leading K–12 school information site that supports parents pursuing a great education for their child, will collect and evaluate data on the needs of parents/caregivers whose child has a learning and thinking difference and advise on how to choose their schools.

Learning Heroes, a national nonprofit that works to bring together families, educators, and family engagement professionals as partners in K–12 education, will develop a baseline for how educators are working with families of children with learning differences at each phase of the journey, shine a light on the role demographics play in how educators show up with families, and explore opportunities around support and professional learning for educators. Building off of their focus on storytelling, Learning Heroes will also create short videos of educators sharing their stories and perspectives.

Kessler Foundation, a nonprofit focused on driving change for people with disabilities through rehabilitation research, will test the Kessler Foundation STRength IDentification and Expression [KF-STRIDE] tool that has already been evaluated in young adults on the autism spectrum. The focus of this research project is to test the tool with young people who have ADHD and dyslexia to help them gain more effective interviewing skills.

Promise Project, a nonprofit dedicated to helping underserved children with learning and thinking differences get the support they need to learn, is partnering with Dr. Amy Margolis , director of the Columbia Psychology, Psychiatry, and Public Health LD Innovation Hub, and Dr. Enitan Marcelle , LD Innovation Hub research fellow and principal investigator, to improve recommendation uptake after evaluation. Dr. Marcelle will study how educational navigators help families secure intervention services for their children with learning disabilities and increase access to care.

, director of the Columbia Psychology, Psychiatry, and Public Health LD Innovation Hub, and Dr. , LD Innovation Hub research fellow and principal investigator, to improve recommendation uptake after evaluation. Dr. Marcelle will study how educational navigators help families secure intervention services for their children with learning disabilities and increase access to care. Dr. Amy Margolis , director of the LD Innovation Hub and the Environment, Brain, and Behavior Lab at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, and Bruce Ramphal , principal investigator and medical student, Harvard Medical School , in partnership with Promise Project, will examine how neighborhood-level police behavior affects reading skills in Black and Latino children.

, director of the LD Innovation Hub and the Environment, Brain, and Behavior Lab at Irving Medical Center, and , principal investigator and medical student, , in partnership with Promise Project, will examine how neighborhood-level police behavior affects reading skills in Black and Latino children. UnidosUS, the largest Latino civil rights organization in the country, will focus on research to inform a Spanish-language hub, resources on the ground, and curriculum for the Padres Comprometidos program, with a particular emphasis on the Cultivating Brilliant Minds program, an initiative aimed at increasing awareness of learning and thinking differences in the Latino community.

"We aim to provide parents and caregivers with high-quality school information to help them make informed decisions about their child's education," said Elliot Beaudoin, chief product officer at GreatSchools.org. "The collaborative will allow us to focus on the challenges of families with neurodivergent children — and, in turn, evolve our platform to better support the unique needs of their school search experience."

Looking ahead, findings from the research of this first cohort of research projects supported by the NeuroEquity Research Collaborative will be presented this October 2024 at a research symposium. If you would like to attend and/or learn more about the Understood.org NeuroEquity Fund, please reach out to [email protected] .

About Understood.org

Understood.org is a nonprofit focused on shaping the world for difference. We raise awareness of the challenges, skills, and strengths of people who learn and think differently. Our resources help people navigate challenges, gain confidence, and find support and community so they can thrive. Together, we can build a world where everyone can reach their full potential. Understood.org is a 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in New York. For more information, to donate, or to partner, visit u.org/media and follow us @UnderstoodOrg.

SOURCE Understood