Understood.org’s “Neurodiversity and the Holidays” Survey Finds Holidays Can Be Rough for Neurodivergent Adults.

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Understood.org, a leading nonprofit empowering almost 70 million neurodivergent people who have learning and thinking differences, such as ADHD and dyslexia, today announced the results of a new survey of over 2,000 U.S. adults ages 18+. The "Neurodiversity and the Holidays" survey, conducted by The Harris Poll, found that the holidays present unique challenges for neurodivergent adults and that over half of all U.S. adults (55%) feel that the stigma surrounding neurodiversity is stronger than ever.

Notably, the "Neurodiversity and the Holidays" survey found:

More than half of adults with ADHD say that it affects their ability to organize and finish tasks (56%) or buy gifts on time (52%).

Half of adults with learning and thinking differences say that their neurodivergence impacts their holiday season financially with budgeting (52%) and socially with attending and participating in holiday events (52%).

Many adults, both with and without learning and thinking differences, can use guidance when buying gifts for neurodivergent friends/relatives (46%) and neurodivergent kids (55%).

Half of adults with ADHD (49%) say that their ADHD impacts their ability to buy their loved ones gifts.

"Many neurodivergent adults find the winter holidays a paradoxical time — they're supposed to be happy, but instead the holidays can often bring anxiety, depression, and burnout," said Dr. Andrew Kahn, associate director of behavioral change and expertise at Understood.org. "During this time of year, neurodivergent adults often cope by masking or 'social camouflaging.' And while masking can protect and comfort, research has shown that it's often exhausting and can make things worse."

During the holiday season, Understood recommends that neurodivergent adults consider a variety of strategies to help them manage the stressors and demands that commonly derail their enjoyment of the "most wonderful time of the year." Notably, neurodivergent adults can benefit from building both sensory and emotional breaks into their holiday activities. This can be achieved by selecting when and if they'll travel for the holidays, by keeping the gatherings they attend smaller, and by limiting the time they spend in high-stimulation activities to a manageable amount.

"Setting boundaries can be extra hard if you're neurodivergent. It's important that everyone remembers to take care of themselves to lighten the strain of the holidays," added Kahn.

