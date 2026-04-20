Undertone Audio Acquired by Royer Labs

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Undertone Audio, a leading manufacturer of high-end recording equipment best known for its acclaimed UnFairchild compressor, today announced its acquisition by Royer Labs, the leading ribbon microphone company.

Undertone Audio unFairchild

Founded by record producer Eric Valentine and engineer Larry Jasper, Undertone Audio built its reputation on the UnFairchild, a modern reimagining of the classic tube compressor. The company also offers a growing portfolio of premium recording products, including microphone preamplifiers, console equalizers, and software plugins designed to enhance audio production.

Undertone Audio will operate from Royer Labs' headquarters in Burbank, California. Royer plans to grow Undertone's international reach and advance new product innovation.

"I could not be more excited about this next chapter for Undertone Audio. Royer Lab's ownership of Undertone introduces a new era of support for future product development and presence in the pro audio market. The most exciting part is that Larry and I will continue to be involved to help maintain the high standard of sonic performance we've always strived for, and users have come to expect from UTA," said Eric Valentine, Undertone Audio founder.

"Undertone has a reputation for producing exceptional recording equipment. Eric and his team bring a combination of technical excellence, musicality, and craftsmanship. We're excited to build on Undertone's legacy in meaningful ways," said Joe Covey, CEO of Royer Labs.

The Undertone transaction marks the second acquisition for Sounds Great Holdings, the parent company of Royer Labs, which is focused on acquiring high-quality brands within the professional audio industry. In March 2026, Sounds Great completed its acquisition of Royer Labs.

About Undertone Audio

Undertone Audio is a leading manufacturer of high-end Class-A recording equipment, focused on combining modern flexibility with vintage tone. The company is best known for its UnFairchild compressor, which redefined a coveted classic sound with enhanced versatility, reliability, and precision. Undertone also produces premium microphone preamplifiers, equalizers, and software plugins. www.undertoneaudio.com .

About Royer Labs

Royer Labs is a leading manufacturer of ribbon microphones and related audio technologies. Known for their natural sound, durability, and innovative designs, Royer microphones are widely used in recording studios, broadcast facilities, live sound environments, and film and television production worldwide. www.Royerlabs.com .

About Sounds Great Holdings LLC

Sounds Great Holdings LLC focuses on acquiring high-quality companies within the professional audio industry. The company is led by Joe Covey, Matthew Davidge, and Adam Pelzman, who bring extensive experience in acquiring and building businesses. Sounds Great acquired Royer Labs in March 2026 and Undertone Audio in April 2026.

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SOURCE Royer Labs