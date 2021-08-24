Undertone Launches its 'Shoppable High Impact' Technology Solution, Enabling Consumers To Add Products To Retailers' Carts From Directly Within Ads

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Undertone, a Perion Network Ltd. (Nasdaq: PERI) company and the leader in data-driven, intelligent high impact campaigns, today announced the launch of its latest initiative in partnership with SmartCommerce, Shoppable High Impact. The innovative technology solution allows shoppers to add products directly to a retailer's cart with just one click on all of Undertone's ad formats, including Interactive CTV.

Undertone combined its Intelligent High Impact formats with SmartCommerce's digital carting technology to allow consumers to shop from Undertone's ad units. By leveraging the Click2Cart® functionality, users are able to add products to their cart with one click on an ad. For brands that want to give their consumers more choice, shoppers have the option of choosing their preferred retailer and product from within the ad. Undertone's award-winning in-house creative division custom designs each creative experience so that it is entirely unique.

"We recognize the importance of making the online shopping experience more seamless for consumers and more effective for brands," said Dan Aks, president at Undertone. "Our Shoppable High Impact is the future of digital shopping. It includes a simple activation process for users to shop directly within an ad, giving a choice of retailers and products. In just one experience, we saw a carting rate of almost 3% and more than 27,000 products added to carts. With this functionality, we are creating a unique and optimal shopping experience not only for consumers, but also for brands."

The technology behind Shoppable High Impact helps brands drive purchases by connecting ad experiences directly to add-to-cart functionality. This gives brands the ability to obtain and optimize data that is always being updated, creating a more personalized shopping experience. Further, SmartCommerce will automatically detect a retailer stock status in real time and provide the closest alternative if an item is out of stock, preventing the user from searching elsewhere.

"Undertone's shoppable formats were perfect for helping us drive purchases at Target. The high impact experiences were large enough to showcase multiple product SKUs, while the single-click-to-cart functionality allowed people to add a product to their cart with only one click," said Jane Frye, director of client and media services at Centro. "The activation process was simple, and we love how easy it is for users to shop our products from directly within the ad. Can't wait to run another campaign soon!"

"Undertone's Intelligent High Impact units put the right message on the right screen for the right consumer at the right time to drive performance - not just awareness. We are thrilled to be aligned with such an innovative and smart partner, particularly as consumer habits are so rapidly evolving," noted Jennifer Silverberg, SmartCommerce CEO.

For more information on Undertone's Shoppable High Impact, visit https://www.undertone.com/solutions/data-tech-measurement/.

About Undertone

Undertone creates memorable ad experiences by thoughtfully orchestrating solutions across video, advanced TV, rich media, and social, to drive unmatched brand lift and audience engagement on virtually every screen, and every device. Their award-winning creative team uses the company's 20 years of experience, and billions of impressions worth of data to intelligently craft campaigns that can drive full-funnel KPIs while making meaningful connections with the 200MM+ unique users they can reach every month. Undertone brings the art and science of advertising together to intelligently craft campaigns that uplift consumers, brands, and publishers alike. Visit undertone.com to learn more.

About SmartCommerce

Click2Cart® is a trademark of SmartCommerce, the provider of Click2Cart services. SmartCommerce is an AI-based data platform that acquires and optimizes real-time retailer product data to power frictionless eCommerce volume for CPG manufacturers and their retailer partners. Optimized for the way consumers actually discover and choose CPG products online, SmartCommerce's core Click2Cart solutions have helped consumers cart over $1Billion of products from brand websites, ads, social media posts and more in the last 12 months. To learn more about the SmartCommerce Click2Cart technology, please visit: https://www.smartcommerce.co/

About Perion

Perion (Nasdaq:PERI) is a global technology company that delivers holistic strategic business solutions that enable brands and advertisers to efficiently "Capture and Convince" users across multiple platforms and channels, including interactive connected television – or iCTV. Perion achieves this through its Synchronized Digital Branding capabilities, which are focused on high impact creative; content monetization; its branded search network, in partnership with Microsoft Bing; and social media management that orchestrates and optimizes paid advertising. This diversification positions Perion for growth as budgets shift across categories.

