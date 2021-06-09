Undertone Launches the Uplift Collective, a Curated Media Network that Connects Minority-Owned and Underrepresented Publishers with Likeminded, Committed Advertisers

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Undertone, the leader in data-driven, intelligent high impact campaigns, today announced the launch of its newest initiative, the Uplift Collective. The trailblazing network is designed to connect Undertone's collection of minority, women and LGBTQIA+ owned publishers - in addition to publishers that are committed to advancing social justice, environmental sustainability, and equal representation - with advertisers. In turn, the Uplift Collective makes it simple for advertisers and brands to make a real impact through mindful media buys. Publishers in the Uplift Collective, which include Her Agenda, SheMedia, Black Southern Belle and more, reach more than 50 million people worldwide.

"As an African American woman and founder of a lifestyle brand, it's always been my focus to support other women through my platform. Particularly, women from small, rural communities are near and dear to my heart, as rural South Carolina is my home base. I'm thrilled to be a part of Uplift Collective, an initiative engaging, supporting, and promoting women business owners," said Michiel Perry of Black Southern Belle.

The Uplift Collective consists of both a media network, and a marketing support program - with the goal of a 25% increase in revenue directed towards its members. To further enhance this initiative, publishers in the collective will be provided additional tech, tools, and education, and advertisers will have access to an array of custom, audience-aligned creative services. Undertone will also be donating a portion of the proceeds to charities and organizations selected by the company's publisher and brand partners.

"Designed to help bring demand opportunities to well-deserving publishers, while also providing brands with a straightforward and impactful way to support underrepresented communities and global causes, the Uplift Collective is truly a win-win situation," said Daniel Aks, President of Undertone. "I am immensely proud of the Undertone team for developing this much-needed, highly functional innovation that will truly make a difference for publishers nationwide."

Undertone has long been dedicated to putting its resources towards the people and causes that matter most. Undertone employees are encouraged to log 40 hours of paid time off for community service throughout the year and are given the opportunity to participate in donation drives. Through the #undertonecares program, the company identifies an important cause each month, uses social media platforms to inform, educate and engage audiences, and ultimately donates to a related charity.

In addition, Undertone has partnered with Givsly, a social impact corporation that helps companies turn their existing resources into tools for social good to give back to local communities through in-person and virtual events. Undertone was the premier sponsor of Givsly's "Season without Swag" initiative, which raised over $350k for local charities over the 2020 holiday season.

"When we began to engage with publishers about the Uplift Collective, we were overwhelmed with the positive response and feedback from the community, as they confirmed the important need that the network fills," said Karla White, Head of the Uplift Collective. "Not only is it a great opportunity to celebrate worthy publishers, but it also serves as a tangible way to support their long-term business goals through increased revenue opportunities."

For more information on the Uplift Collective, visit https://upliftcollective.splashthat.com or email us directly at [email protected].

About Undertone

Undertone creates memorable ad experiences by thoughtfully orchestrating solutions across video, advanced TV, rich media, and social, to drive unmatched brand lift and audience engagement on virtually every screen, and every device. Their award-winning creative team uses the company's 20 years of experience, and billions of impressions worth of data to intelligently craft campaigns that can drive full-funnel KPIs while making meaningful connections with the 200MM+ unique users they can reach every month. Undertone brings the art and science of advertising together to intelligently craft campaigns that uplift consumers, brands, and publishers alike. Visit undertone.com to learn more.

