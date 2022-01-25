Undertone Named to the 2022 Ad Age Best Places to Work List

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Undertone, a Perion Network Ltd. (Nasdaq:PERI) company and leading provider of Intelligent High Impact advertising solutions across all platforms, screens, and devices, today announced it has been named to the 2022 Ad Age Best Places to Work list for the second year in a row. This program was created by Ad Age and Best Companies Group, and Undertone ranked five out of 50 companies, which is four ranks higher than the previous year.

Ad Age Best Places to Work honors companies that went above and beyond to support their employees, especially during tumultuous times such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, Undertone exemplifies respect for its individuals and teammates by investing authority into its people, and one example is the development and hiring within. To ensure everyone is set up for success, the company established a feedback loop to increase development. Undertone also awards its employees' great performance with spot bonuses and company awards.

This year's annual survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and highlight the best employers in the North American marketing industry. Other components that led to Undertone topping the list include its devotion to diversity - more than half of its employees are women - flexible options from work-from-anywhere, unlimited time off and summer Fridays. Perion also recently gave Undertone the funds to provide every employee with a $1500 travel voucher as a thank you for a great year.

"When the company wins, we all win, so we are honored to be recognized for the second year in a row," said Dan Aks, president at Undertone. "The past two years have shed a light on the importance of company culture, and this award demonstrates our dedication to prioritizing our employees' purpose, goals and needs."

The list is chosen based on an analysis of questionnaires submitted by employers and survey responses from their employees. Companies entered a two-part survey process, and the first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking, and Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and chose the final rankings.

To be considered for participation, companies had to be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity operating a facility with at least 15 employees working in the United States for at least one year. Organizations must also be an agency; ad tech firm; brand or corporate marketing department or group; or in-house agency of a marketer. Additional conditions applied; for more information on eligibility and other aspects of the program, please visit www.aabestplacestowork.com.

Ad Age honored all the winners and revealed the final rankings in a special report published today, and it can be found here.

About Perion

Perion (Nasdaq:PERI) is a global technology company that delivers holistic strategic business solutions that enable brands and advertisers to efficiently "Capture and Convince" users across multiple platforms and channels, including interactive connected television – or iCTV. Perion achieves this through its Synchronized Digital Branding capabilities, which are focused on high impact creative; content monetization; its branded search network, in partnership with Microsoft Bing; and social media management that orchestrates and optimizes paid advertising. This diversification positions Perion for growth as budgets shift across categories.

About Undertone

Undertone creates memorable ad experiences by thoughtfully orchestrating solutions across video, advanced TV, rich media, and social, to drive unmatched brand lift and audience engagement on virtually every screen, and every device. Their award-winning creative team uses the company's 20 years of experience, and billions of impressions worth of data to intelligently craft campaigns that can drive full-funnel KPIs while making meaningful connections with the 200MM+ unique users they can reach every month. Undertone brings the art and science of advertising together to intelligently craft campaigns that uplift consumers, brands, and publishers alike. Visit undertone.com to learn more.

About Ad Age

Ad Age is a daily must-read for an influential audience of decision-makers and disruptors across the marketing and media landscape.

Created in 1930 to cover a burgeoning industry with objectivity, accuracy, and fairness, Ad Age continues to be powered by award-winning journalism. Today, Ad Age is a global media brand focusing on curated creativity, data and analysis, people and culture, and innovation and forecasting.

From vital print editions to must-attend events and innovative platform offerings, its industry-leading offerings include the coveted A-List & Creativity Awards, the Ad Age Next Conference, and proprietary data such as the Leading National Advertisers Report from the Ad Age Datacenter.

