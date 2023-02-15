Underwater camera market size to increase by USD 3,641.16 million; North America to account for 37% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Underwater Camera Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 3,641.16 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the market is decelerating at a CAGR of 11.68%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 3,776.44 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

By region, the global underwater camera market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 37% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing inclination of the population toward water sports, such as snorkeling, scuba diving, and rafting, will drive the demand for underwater cameras in North America. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The underwater camera market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Brinno Inc.: The company offers underwater cameras such as TLC200 PRO.

Canon Inc.: The company offers underwater cameras such as PowerShot D30.

FUJIFILM Corp.: The company offers underwater cameras such as FinePix.

Garmin Ltd: The company offers underwater cameras such as VIRB X.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as growth in adventure tourism, advances in technology, and a shift in demand for developing nations. However, an increase in vendor competition is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is segmented into residential and commercial. The residential segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America . North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this underwater camera market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the underwater camera market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

, , , and and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of underwater camera market vendors.

Underwater Camera Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.68% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,641.16 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 11.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Brinno Inc., Canon Inc., Drift Innovation Ltd., FUJIFILM Corp., Garmin Ltd, GoPro Inc., Innovations Australia, Marine Imaging Technologies, MOBOTIX AG, Nikon Corp., Ocean Systems Inc., Olympus Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., RED Digital Cinema LLC, Ricoh Co. Ltd., Rollei GmbH and Co. KG., Scale Aquaculture AS, Sony Group Corp., Subsea Tech, and Ultramax Enterprises Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

