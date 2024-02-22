UNDERWATER PERFORMANCES SHINE IN CAPTIVATING NEW MULTIMEDIA EXPERIENCE BY FLOAT4 AT THE COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS

MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Immersive Design studio Float4 transforms the lobby of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas , a distinct luxury resort and casino, with a stunning visual art piece titled Opulence. The majestic multimedia installation immerses guests in a fantasy world where surreal characters come to life, suspended in a dreamlike environment.

The captivating behind-the-scenes feature ' Opulence Unveiled ' offers a glimpse into the process behind the creation of the Opulence piece.

Opulence Capsule at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - Lobby Columns (CNW Group/Float4)

The hotel lobby, designed by Rockwell Group, has been a prominent feature of the resort since The Cosmopolitan first opened in 2010. Eight monumental 16 foot tall columns, covered in digital displays, offer an unparalleled and visually captivating experience for visitors as they enter the resort. The reflective floors and ceiling serve to enhance the grandeur of the space, creating an illusion of expansiveness that feels larger than life. While the columns have stood the test of time, Float4 has brought new life into this iconic piece of media architecture.

The Opulence capsule, created in collaboration with The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, is an opportunity to showcase the resort's playful brand philosophy, as well as its commitment to art. Eileen Lemish, Vice President, Marketing Portfolio, MGM Resorts International, states "What Float4 has created within our lobby is stunning and adds a new dimension to The Cosmopolitan guest experience. Blending architecture and art through digital applications such as this captures the essence of our brand, as we create intriguing wow moments around every turn."

Float4's Creative Director, Sarah Ouellet, explains "Our goal was to capture the intangible feeling of entering The Cosmopolitan, where guests become a version of themselves they don't see every day—a bolder, untamed version. The underwater theme was a visual metaphor of the hotel's brand, echoing what happens under the surface and the pleasure of discovery."

Underwater cinematography was essential for the project; performers from various backgrounds, including a synchronized swimmer, yoga instructor and dancers, were immersed in an underwater environment that allowed for a unique vulnerability and authenticity to shine through. This resulted in awe-inspiring performances that beautifully reflected the Opulence concept.

With over 60 talented individuals working on this project at different stages, Float4 ensured every aspect of the project was impeccably delivered. Aquamedias, a Montreal studio known for its expertise in underwater live action projects, played a crucial role in bringing the vision to life while ensuring a safe environment for the performers to express themselves.

What truly sets this project apart is the meticulous attention to detail given to each facade of the eight columns. Float4 designed distinct yet synchronized storylines for every face of each column, resulting in a harmonious story that plays throughout the lobby. With a colossal canvas of over 265 million pixels, Float4 leveraged cutting-edge technology and creative expertise for an impact that captivates and inspires guests.

Float4 founder Alexandre Simionescu adds "Creating content for a space of this scale presented its challenges, both technical and creative. With over 350 high-resolution displays spread across the eight columns, we had to adapt content production to the three-dimensional environment. Our approach was centered around amplifying the space and creating an experience that immerses guests in an audiovisual manifestation of the brand"

The Opulence capsule can also be enjoyed in other parts of The Cosmopolitan, namely on the 75 foot display spanning the length of the registration area in the lobby as well as on the Beacon atop the hotel, lighting up the Las Vegas skyline.

The Cosmopolitan's decision to collaborate with Float4 underscores its commitment to creating extraordinary experiences for guests.

Media Assets: link

About Float4

Float4, headquartered in Montreal, QC, Canada, is an immersive design studio committed to integrating digital experiences into physical spaces to amplify their identity. Through multimedia installations, Float4 engages and captivates audiences, redefining conventions in the field. To learn more about Float4 and their innovative projects, visit their website at www.float4.com or follow them on social media @float4_mtl.

About The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is a unique luxury resort and casino that offers a decidedly different perspective. Located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, The Cosmopolitan's distinct vertical multi-tower design features more than 3,000 guestrooms with residential living spaces, private terraces and breathtaking views of the city skyline. Luxury amenities include a premier lineup of world-class culinary experiences; an intriguing mix of bars, nightclubs and entertainment venues; 100,000-square-foot-casino; award-winning spa, salon and fitness center; unrivaled pool district and an eclectic line-up of hand-selected boutiques.

For more information visit: www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com and follow us on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

