Underwriters Laboratories Names Dr. Christopher J. Cramer as Chief Research Officer

Cramer was named to the position following a national search and will officially transition into his role as chief research officer of Underwriters Laboratories in June. "I have always been inspired by the public service mission of the University of Minnesota, and seeing that value mirrored in Underwriters Laboratories' own commitment to benefit society through its dedication to advancing public safety was a key factor that drew me to this new opportunity," said Cramer. "The ever-increasing pace of technological change requires a nimble expansion of fundamental research designed to ensure that safety can be engineered into every step of product development, manufacturing and usage, and I'm terrifically excited to lead Underwriters Laboratories' ambitious effort to dramatically grow their research endeavors in this fashion."

In his current role as vice president for research at the University of Minnesota, Cramer oversees research programs, support and services exceeding $1 billion per year across the university's five campuses. He manages the systemwide research enterprise, helps develop innovative approaches to enhance research productivity and supports new areas for research in collaboration with university leadership. A dedicated educator and scholar in the field of theoretical chemistry, Cramer is a recipient of the American Chemical Society's 2021 Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award. He is a fellow of the American Chemical Society, the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation and the John Simon Guggenheim Foundation.

Cramer joined the University of Minnesota in 1992 and, among his many accomplishments, served as editor-in-chief of the scholarly journal Theoretical Chemistry Accounts from 1997-2014. He held the role of associate editor for the Journal of Physical Organic Chemistry from 1997 to 2018.

Cramer earned his A.B. from Washington University in St. Louis and his Ph.D. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He served for four years as an officer in the United States Army and is a veteran of Operation Desert Storm.

