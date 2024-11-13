Undetectable AI Reaches 11 Million Users in 18 Months Since Launch

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Undetectable AI, a software company specializing in AI content detection and humanization, now serves 11 million users worldwide, marking rapid growth since its public launch in May 2023.

The company's user base grew from 100,000 waitlist signups in March 2023 to two million users within its first six months of operation. This growth continues to accelerate, with the platform more than quadrupling its user count to 11 million in the following year.

Undetectable AI executive team

"The rapid adoption of our platform shows the growing need for tools that can detect and humanize AI-generated content," said Christian Perry, CEO of Undetectable AI. "We've built our technology to help users create better content while maintaining strict policies against academic misconduct and fraud."

Undetectable AI uses adversarial AI detection technology that serves two main functions:

Detecting AI-generated content

Removing machine-generated stylistic patterns to create more human-looking text

The company maintains its strongest presence in the United States, though its user base spans multiple countries. "Our global growth reflects the universal need for AI content tools that prioritize authenticity," said Devin Leos, Chief Communications Officer at Undetectable AI.

The platform emerged during a critical period in AI development, launching its beta version in late March 2023 after accumulating 100,000 waitlist signups. "We've focused on responsible growth since day one," added Ben Miller, Chief Operations Officer. "Our policies explicitly prohibit academic misconduct and fraudulent use of our technology."

About Undetectable AI

Founded in 2023, Undetectable AI develops software that detects AI-generated content and helps users humanize it, creating more natural AI-written text. The company's adversarial AI technology identifies machine-generated content while offering tools to improve content quality. Undetectable AI is completely bootstrapped. For more information, visit www.undetectable.ai.

Media Contact

Devan Leos (Co-founder and Chief Communications Officer)

[email protected]

208-266-9257

SOURCE Undetectable AI