UnDigital Turns e-Commerce Packages Into Targeted, Measurable Marketing Channel

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UnDigital , a provider of personalized unboxing marketing technology, today unveiled a first-of-its-kind solution that turns e-Commerce packages into a fully targeted marketing channel with attribution. Through UnDigital's combination of proprietary software and on-demand printers, brands can now personalize the unboxing experience with custom inserts and offers for every customer that opens a package and measure the results.

According to eMarketer , e-Commerce spend has accelerated due to the pandemic and is expected to surpass $5 trillion worldwide by the end of 2021. Innovative brands can now capitalize on this surge in online shopping by turning their packages into an effective, measurable marketing channel that boosts customer loyalty, satisfaction and order frequency. With UnDigital, each package that leaves a brand's warehouse or third-party logistics provider includes an on-demand printed insert that is completely custom to the recipient. Use cases include loyalty acquisition programs, first order promotions, helpful tips on items ordered and more, and can feature exclusive offers, product recommendations or even automated "handwritten" notes.

"Package inserts were once static and pre-printed, and until now, did not provide the personalized brand experience that today's consumers expect. Our technology takes something fairly old school to the digital age and allows brands to take advantage of the millions of packages being shipped out daily," said Ryan Millman, founder and CEO of UnDigital. "Marketers can now customize their package insert campaigns with the same measurement capabilities they have grown accustomed to with digital advertising, and more importantly, connect with consumers on a personal level to stand out from competition."

UnDigital supplies brands with the software to create, schedule and test these personalized unboxing campaigns and provides the on-demand printers for inside the brands' fulfillment centers. The printers connect to the software to ensure the right customer receives the correct print, based on attributes and campaign objectives, at the moment the package is being shipped. Brands have access to a dashboard that allows them to track revenue per campaign, impression count, buyer behavior of users who received a targeted insert and more, enabling them to make real-time adjustments to optimize campaigns.

In a four-month testing period, one beauty brand saw an 8% increase in conversion rate, $3.21 additional revenue per impression and over $220,000 increase in direct profits by adding custom offers within packages - equating to nearly half a million dollars in annualized revenue from a relatively small testing group.

About UnDigital

UnDigital is the inventor of Unboxing Marketing Automation. The company's digitally-driven platform turns e-Commerce packages into a targeted marketing channel with attribution for the first time. The proprietary combination of software and on-demand printers helps brands deliver the perfect marketing print inside every outgoing package with no extra leg work at the fulfillment center - always fully personalized, automated and measurable. Think Google retargeting for packages. Leading retailers that use UnDigital to personalize the unboxing experience have increased customer retention by up to 15 percent. For more information, visit www.undigital.com.

