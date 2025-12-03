Undivided Life Becomes Co-Owner of Howdy Homemade Ice Cream, Launching Growth and Impact for Adults with Special Needs

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Undivided Life announced that it has become a co-owner of Howdy Homemade Ice Cream, joining founders Tom and Margaret Landis in leading the mission-driven brand into its next chapter of national growth. Together, this ice cream dream team is increasing the number of stores and expanding its catering to ensure that Howdy Homemade can serve more scoops of joy with its super-premium product while employing adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDDs).

Howdy Homemade, founded in 2015 in Dallas, has become a symbol of dignity, joy, and inclusion. Employing more than 100 employees with special needs, Howdy Homemade has earned national acclaim, including the 2025 National Down Syndrome Congress Employer of the Year Award, features on The TODAY Show and ABC's World News Tonight, and partnerships with major organizations such as Keurig Dr Pepper Group, which granted a royalty-free license for the Howdy Homemade's signature Dr Pepper Chocolate Chip flavor.

Undivided Life now holds a large minority stake in Howdy Homemade, leading strategic growth initiatives to accelerate the opening of company-owned stores, expand catering, and scale employment of adults with IDDs and special needs. With Tom and Margaret Landis retaining majority control and continuing to guide the vision, the partnership reinforces Howdy Homemade's commitment to creating job opportunities.

"We couldn't imagine a better aligned partner than Undivided Life," said Tom Landis, founder and president. "Their leadership, experience, and belief in our mission will help us reach more communities and incredible team members who deserve meaningful work and a chance to shine."

Howdy Homemade's growth plan includes more than 60 new company-owned locations by 2030 and over 1,000 jobs for adults with special needs, making it one of the most ambitious inclusion-driven employment initiatives in the country. With its award-winning ice cream and loyal fan base, Howdy Homemade is positioned for significant expansion across retail and catering channels.

"This partnership reflects everything we stand for," said Jeff Schiefelbein, Co-Founder of Undivided Life. "We believe in building businesses that do good and do well, and Howdy Homemade embodies that spirit in every scoop. Together, we are scaling a mission that changes the way the world sees people with IDDs."

SOURCE Undivided Life