Une Femme Wines Announces Strategic Partnership with iHeartMedia to Accelerate National Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Une Femme Wines, one of the fastest-growing canned wine brands in the U.S., today announced a landmark, multi-year partnership with iHeartMedia, the leading audio company in the U.S. Marking one of the most expansive audio collaborations for a wine brand, the agreement will connect Une Femme with iHeartMedia's expansive multi-platform audio network - including broadcast radio, podcasts and events - to accelerate brand awareness and reach new audiences nationwide.

Une Femme Wines is one of the fastest-growing canned wine brands in the U.S. Une Femme Wines is served across airlines, hotels, stadiums and cruise lines, with more than six million cans expected to be enjoyed this year.

"We view audio and podcasting as the future of brand storytelling," said Jen Pelka, Founder and CEO of Une Femme Wines. "Audio is one of the most powerful ways to build a brand, and iHeartMedia sits at the center of the cultural conversation. This partnership allows us to introduce Une Femme to millions of new listeners while celebrating great wine and shared moments."

Founded by siblings Jen Pelka and Zach Pelka, Une Femme produces approximately 300,000 cases annually, with over 70 percent year-over-year growth. The brand is served across airlines, hotels, stadiums and cruise lines, with more than six million cans expected to be enjoyed this year.

"Partnering with iHeartMedia marks a bold shift for Une Femme," said Zach Pelka, Co-Founder and COO. "We're investing in audio as a core growth channel and aligning with the most innovative platform to reach audiences in a way that feels modern and scalable."

"Their impressive growth and distinctive brand voice make Une Femme an ideal partner," said Joe Robinson, President of Corporate Development and Ventures for iHeartMedia. "We're excited to amplify their story across our audio network."

The partnership includes a sweeping national campaign spanning radio, podcasts and live events, with host-read endorsements, storytelling and culturally driven programming.

About Une Femme Wines

Une Femme Wines is the leading canned wine brand co-founded by siblings Jen Pelka and Zach Pelka, with a mission to make great wine more inclusive, accessible and celebratory. Through its "Drink Well By Doing Good" initiative, the brand donates a portion of proceeds to support women and communities worldwide. Key partners include Delta Air Lines, Virgin Voyages, Marriott International, Hilton, Loews Hotels, Levy Restaurants and The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. is the leading audio media company in America, with nine out of ten Americans listening to iHeart broadcast radio every month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have a larger audience in the U.S. than any other media outlet and over four times the ad-enabled audience of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to both Podtrac and Triton, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined, has the most recognizable live events across all genres of music, has the number one social footprint among audio players, has the highest-reach and most engaged influencers and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

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SOURCE Une Femme Wines