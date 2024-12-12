Unearth a Piece of History: G8 Auctions Announces "Holiday Season Kickoff!" Featuring the Epic Nevada Coin Hoard

News provided byOne of a Kind Coins
Dec 12, 2024, 18:12 ET
ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G8 Auctions & One of a Kind Coins, our two leading auction houses renowned for its exceptional numismatic finds, is thrilled to announce its "Holiday Season Kickoff!" – an extraordinary 8-day auction extravaganza showcasing an epic curation of rare coins from the legendary Nevada Coin Hoard. Visit: Holiday Season Kickoff! Day 1 of 8 Days of Auctions! An Epic Curation From the Historic Nevada Coin Hoard! | G8Auctions
This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for collectors and investors around the world to acquire a piece of American numismatic history. The Nevada Coin Hoard captivated the world, and G8 Auctions is honored to present a selection of these exceptional coins, offering a chance to own a true treasure.
Excellence Guaranteed
"This is the best of the best," declared Thee Founder, Founder of G8 Auctions. "We are incredibly excited to kick off the holiday season with this unparalleled auction event. The Nevada Coin Hoard is a numismatic landmark, and this collection is certain to generate excitement among seasoned collectors and new enthusiasts alike."
A Treasure Trove of Rarities
The 8-day auction features a diverse and magnificent range of rare coins, including:
- Silver Coins: A captivating selection of silver coins, including Morgan Silver dollars and Peace Silver dollars – sought-after additions to any collection.
- Lot 1 - $50 Morgan Silver Dollar Wax Sealed Bank Bag ALL CC's GEM BU | G8Auctions
- Lot 68 - $10 Peace Silver Dollar Bank Roll 1922 & S Ends GEM BU | G8Auctions
- Lot 64 - $100 Morgan Silver Dollar Wax Sealed Bank Bag GEM BU | G8Auctions
- Lot 53 - $10 Morgan Silver Dollar Bank Roll 1891 & CC Ends GEM BU | G8Auctions
- Lot 65 - $100 Peace Silver Dollar Wax Sealed Bank Bag GEM BU | G8Auctions
Don't Miss Out on This Historic Event
G8 Auctions invites coin collectors, investors, and enthusiasts from all over the world to participate in this extraordinary event. Bid on these exceptional pieces of American numismatic history and secure your place in collecting legendary treasures.
Join the Excitement Today!
Visit Home | One of a Kind Coin Auctions to register for the auction and explore the breathtaking collection from the Nevada Coin Hoard. Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of history!
Media Contact:
Nicholas Gilberti
Chief Operating Officer, [email protected],
609-389-4952,
G8auctions.com
SOURCE One of a Kind Coins
