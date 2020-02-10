Uneek Services Group™ Acquires $1.5M in Frog Fitness Equipment Inventory

"We saw an opportunity to purchase the inventory and moved quickly to acquire it. We've done some market/sales tests and in four weeks generated over $24,000.00 in sales, with less than $1,400.00 in ad spend. To maximize returns, we'll be creating a new site with an aggressive marketing strategy, and based on our conservative numbers, we expect to see a return of over $400,000 in less than six months," said Nikka Blunt, one of Uneek's Directors.

Uneek also announces that it contracted with Clark Bartram to promote the sale of the Frog Machines. Clark Bartram ( http://www.clarkbartram.com/ ) earned his reputation as "America's Most Trusted Fitness Professional." He has appeared on the cover of over 130 fitness publications and is considered one of the most successful models in the industry. He has inspired millions of television viewers as the co-host of Kiana's Flex Appeal on ESPN, and had a long run on Home Shopping Network and QVC selling home fitness products branded with his name. Bartram will be promoting the equipment through live events, social ads, and in demonstration videos.

As part of Uneek's business development strategy, it will be reinvesting sales proceeds into AirGo Miles™ (http://www.airgomiles.com), a free travel rewards program that allows users to earn universal travel miles for doing everyday things like shopping online, working out, and even when earning a paycheck. AirGo Miles™ users, called Travelers, can exchange those Miles for flights, hotels and vacations, all without restrictions!

Uneek's Managing Director and CEO of AirGo Miles™, Damon West, who spearheaded the acquisition, said, "This is a great opportunity to continue to fund AirGo's development without having to raise capital and dilute our current shareholders."

Uneek is currently raising an additional $150k to increase marketing and ad spend for the Frog Fitness Project and is paying a 195% return on the short term investment.

