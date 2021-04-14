UneeQ Uses Experiential AI to Bring Albert Einstein Back to Life as Latest Digital Companion

Powered by UneeQ's state-of-the-art digital human platform, Digital Einstein flawlessly recreates Einstein's personality traits and mannerisms and is available to anyone who would like to speak with him 24-hours a day. Digital Einstein can test an individual's knowledge on a variety of topics through his daily quiz, or they can have a personal conversation about his life's work and research. The Digital Einstein experience was created as an opportunity to engage across multi-generations , but more specifically, provides a friendly face and personality for those most suffering from the continued isolation and loneliness felt during the past year.

"Mental health and companionship are long-standing problems facing our society today, of which COVID-19 has significantly exacerbated," said Danny Tomsett, CEO of UneeQ. "One of UneeQ's core values is 'Tech for Good', and we are actively seeking ways to apply our innovative solutions to that cause. As part of our new Companions series, Digital Einstein, among other digital humans, can communicate with people in a way that comes most naturally – using conversation, human expressions, and emotional responses to best provide daily interactions that we hope make a difference in people's lives."

As more and more people struggle with loneliness due to isolation from family, friends and colleagues in the wake of COVID-19, UneeQ's AI-powered Companions serve as ambassadors capable of recreating human compassion and emotional connections at an infinite scale. While UneeQ Companions are not designed to replace human engagement, digital humans are able to augment human interaction, particularly in today's disconnected and touch-free world. In some studies, digital humans have been found to negate people's concerns around judgment, shame or guilt – emotional roadblocks that deter many from confiding and trusting fundamental human interactions. UneeQ Companions help bridge that gap through tone of voice and human-like expressions that allow the digital human to show sympathy, warmth, excitement, friendliness and empathy.

Einstein's likeness, and rights to his research were provided by The Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Greenlight, a subsidiary of BEN Group Inc. and a global rights clearance and licensing business who works to ensure Einstein's legacy and research have a lasting impact on society.

"Albert Einstein, a founding father of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, is considered one of the greatest scientists of all time. His work is the basis for our understanding of the universe and its development. We were delighted to work with UneeQ on this groundbreaking project, knowing that Einstein's legacy continues to educate and guide the minds of tomorrow through interactive AI technology," said Yishai M. Fraenkel, Vice President and Director General, Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

"Whether it's one of the most influential minds in the world or a modern-day influencer, progressive companies are leveraging today's digital channels to connect global brands with consumers through the power of next-generation technology, including digital humans," said Ricky Butler, CEO of BEN. Butler continues, "We are honored to play a role in the impact Digital Einstein, among other virtual influencers, will have on society's mental health problem."

This project has been made possible with the help of several talented companies including Aflorithmic (Digital Einstein's voice), Goodbye Kansas Studios (Digital Einstein artist rendering), and WolframAlpha (Digital Einstein's intellectual responses).

This shared experience of Digital Einstein is available on UneeQ's website, speak with him today.

About UneeQ

UneeQ's intelligent Creator platform is the global standard in digital humans, enabling the best creative minds to design and build amazing experiences. We give organizations the power to create real-time, human-like conversations that are more accessible and engaging. UneeQ is a global enterprise with a presence in the U.S., Europe and ANZ. For more information, go to www.digitalhumans.com and follow us on Twitter @UneeQAI .

About BEN Group Inc. & Greenlight

BEN Group Inc. is an entertainment AI company that places brands inside influencer, streaming, TV, and film content with guaranteed ROI. BEN Group consists of two companies: BEN, its brand integration and influencer marketing business, and Greenlight, its global rights clearance and licensing business. Greenlight's mission is to connect global brands to consumers through the power of popular entertainment.

About Hebrew University:

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) is Israel's leading academic and research institution, serving 24,000 students from 80 countries. Founded in 1918 by visionaries such as Albert Einstein and Sigmund Freud, HU is ranked among the world's 100 leading universities. Today, with Professor Asher Cohen as president, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem boasts 6 campuses and 6000 academic and administrative staff members. To date, HU faculty and alumni have won 8 Nobel Prizes, 1 Fields Medal and 1 Abel Prize. Albert Einstein bequeathed his intellectual property, manuscripts, scientific and personal correspondence to the university, thereby creating The Albert Einstein Archives—a permanent repository of universal importance. It is located at HU's Edmond J. Safra Campus in Jerusalem. For more information, visit http://new.huji.ac.il/en.

