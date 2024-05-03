Unemployment rate for tech occupations ticks down, CompTIA reporting shows

Positive job gains in tech services, software development and cloud infrastructure sectors

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The national unemployment rate for technology occupations edged downward to 2.8% in April following an unusual spike earlier in the year, according to analysis by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce.

Technology companies added an estimated 4,280 workers in April, CompTIA's analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) #JobsReport data reveals.1 Job growth was led by hiring in technology services and software development (+5,600). Cloud infrastructure jobs also increased (+900). Cloud infrastructure and data processing and hosting jobs have seen positive gains in nine of the past 12 months, while positions in tech and software services have increased in 10 of the past 12 months.

Technology occupations throughout the economy fell by 20,000 in April, a decline of 0.3% of the total base of tech occupation employment of 6.4 million.2

"Employers and job seekers continue to navigate a shifting labor market," said Tim Herbert, chief research officer at CompTIA. "Skills-first approaches to hiring and talent development are even more important against this backdrop."

Employers listed nearly 179,000 new job postings for tech positions last month. In total, there were an estimated 415,000 active tech job postings.3 Openings for artificial intelligence (AI) positions or occupations that require AI skills accounted for 11% of all tech job postings in April. Positions in all emerging tech categories rose to 26%.

Among metropolitan areas Houston (TX), Columbus (OH), Sacramento (CA), Dallas (TX) and New York (NY) saw the most notable month-over-month growth in tech job postings, though in each instance the gains were modest. The same is true at the state level, where New Jersey, New York, South Dakota, Tennessee and Delaware led the list.

CompTIA's report shows that 46% of all active tech job postings in April did not specify that candidates have a four-year degree. Positions for network support specialists (86%), IT support specialists (73%), network and systems administrators (55%), web and UI/UX designers (51%) and database administrators (48%) had even higher percentages.

The "CompTIA Tech Jobs Report" is available at https://www.comptia.org/content/tech-jobs-report.

