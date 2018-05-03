UNESCO And News Organizations Honor World Press Freedom Day With Global Call To Action

Based on the idea that consuming a range of news, sources, points of view and political ideologies encourages a more informed citizenry, the campaign underscores its message of support for access to information and the importance of journalistic independence with this simple phrase: Read more. Listen more. Understand more. It all starts with a free press.

This effort is a collaboration between multiple organizations, major news outlets and creative agency Droga5 as a show of solidarity in support of World Press Freedom Day, an annual day on which nations, media organizations and individuals come together to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom. The day is an opportunity to raise awareness and to assess the state of press freedom throughout the world. At the main conference in Accra, Ghana, on May 2 and 3, UNESCO will also pay tribute to journalists who go above and beyond in the exercise of their profession.

Publications and organizations that stand in support of this initiative include: Baltimore Sun, BBC News, Chicago Tribune, CNN, Daily Press, Financial Times, Hartford Courant, Helsingin Sanomat, IPS World News, la Repubblica, Los Angeles Times, MSNBC, National Review, NBC News, New York Daily News, New York magazine, NPR, Orlando Sentinel, Philadelphia Inquirer, Rappler, Sun Sentinel, The Atlantic, The Economist, The Guardian, The Morning Call, The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and others.

"We are delighted to see a broad coalition of media organizations coming together in support of World Press Freedom Day, as we strongly believe the press should be at the heart of this celebration," says Guy Berger, Director for Freedom of Expression and Media Development at UNESCO. "It's inspiring to see this common effort to promote the fundamentals of press freedom at a time when we need it most. We much appreciate Droga5's initiative to make this happen."

"This campaign shows the power and promise of creativity and the role it can play in helping people understand the importance of press freedom," says David Droga, Creative Chairman and Founder at Droga5. "We are honored to have had the opportunity to partner with incredible organizations in support of this initiative."

The campaign kicks off on May 3, 2018, via donated media buys in participating publications. For more information, please visit ReadMoreListenMore.com and follow #ReadMoreListenMore on Instagram and Twitter.

About Droga5

Droga5 is a creative and strategic advertising agency headquartered in New York, with an office in London. Founded in 2006, Droga5's clients include Blue Apron, Chase, COVERGIRL, Danone, ESPN, Georgia-Pacific, Google, Heineken, IHOP, Johnsonville, LVMH, MailChimp, Mondelēz International, The Nature's Bounty Co., The New York Times, Peroni, Prudential, Sprint, Under Armour, Unilever, and the Y, among others. Droga5 has won Agency of the Year 13 times in the last 12 years and is the only agency to be named to Advertising Age's A-List over eight consecutive years. For more information, visit droga5.com.

About UNESCO

UNESCO works to fosters dialogue and mutual understanding among the peoples of the world. UNESCO's actions contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals defined in Agenda 2030, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2015. As the United Nations agency with a specific mandate to promote "the free flow of ideas by word and image," UNESCO works to foster free, independent and pluralistic media in print, broadcast and online.

