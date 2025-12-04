UNESCO and Walnut Coding join forces to advance digital education

Partnership aims to bridge the digital divide and equip youth with future-ready skills

BEIJING, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UNESCO has signed a partnership agreement with Walnut Coding, a leading digital education platform for young learners, to strengthen global efforts in promoting inclusive and accessible digital learning.

The collaboration aims to advance the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development 2024–2033 (IDSSD) by strengthening international cooperation on digital learning, and promoting the inclusion of young voice and talents within technological innovation.

The UNESCO-Walnut Youth Innovation Project demonstrates this vision by engaging young people and equipping them with the skills and values needed to address global challenges and contribute to a sustainable future.

Through this partnership, Walnut Coding and UNESCO will launch initiatives under the IDSSD framework, including the organization of an international youth coding competition to foster creative digital problem-solving, as well as other awareness-raising activities.

As the world's lead organization on education and science, UNESCO provides an important global platform for promoting sustainable development, setting educational standards, and fostering international collaboration.

Through this collaboration, UNESCO and Walnut Coding will work together to expand access to quality digital education, share best practices, and foster innovation in teaching and learning. The partnership aims to empower young people with the skills needed to thrive in the digital age and contribute to sustainable development worldwide.

About Walnut Coding

Walnut Coding is a leader in coding education in China. Founded in 2017, The Company offers differentiated, fun, and engaging coding learning courses for young learners, covering various subjects including Scratch, Python, and C++. Its courses feature adaptive software products with definitive learning objectives and interactive content for learners, as well as individualized guidance from full-time learning assistants throughout the learning process. As of February 2024, Walnut Coding had 7.2 million cumulative paying users.

About UNESCO

With 194 Member States, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization contributes to peace and security by leading multilateral cooperation on education, science, culture, communication and information. Headquartered in Paris, UNESCO has offices in 54 countries and employs over 2300 people. UNESCO oversees more than 2000 World Heritage sites, Biosphere Reserves and Global Geoparks; networks of Creative, Learning, Inclusive and Sustainable Cities; and over 13000 associated schools, university chairs, training and research institutions.

"Since wars begin in the minds of men, it is in the minds of men that the defenses of peace must be constructed" – UNESCO Constitution, 1945.

More information: www.unesco.org

