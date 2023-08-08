UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage "Hanawa Bayashi" and "Kemanai Bon Odori" Festivals to Be Held in Kazuno City, Akita Prefecture, Japan

News provided by

Kazuno City

08 Aug, 2023, 04:00 ET

- Information on These Festivals to Be Posted on Kazuno City's Social Media Accounts -

KAZUNO, Japan, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Hanawa Bayashi" (a traditional Japanese performing art form) and "Kemanai Bon Odori" (a Buddhist festival dance), which were added to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage, will be held from August 19 to 23 in Kazuno City, Akita Prefecture, northwestern Japan. Posts about the festivals will be available on Kazuno City's social media accounts around the end of August after the festivals.

Photo1: Hanawa Bayashi
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107760/202308037761/_prw_PI1fl_a2ImesXB.jpg

Photo2: Kemanai Bon Odori
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107760/202308037761/_prw_PI3fl_24TN6sK2.jpg

Kazuno City's social networking service (SNS) accounts for foreign visitors

"Hanawa Bayashi" featuring motion and "Kemanai Bon Odori" stillness Hanawa Bayashi will be held on August 19-20, and Kemanai Bon Odori on August 21-23. During the period, visitors can enjoy the two festivals that have different atmospheres, "motion" and "stillness."

Hanawa Bayashi is a traditional Japanese performing art form dedicated to the deity of Hanawa, Sachi-Inari Shrine. It is an attractive event with its "motion" of 10 gorgeous floats parading through the town with an enthusiastic musical accompaniment played by young people throughout the night.

Kemanai Bon Odori is a Buddhist festival dance that consists of two types of dance: "Dainosaka Odori" which is performed with flutes and drums, and "Jinku Odori" which is performed only with singing. Both types of dance are characterized by graceful inward-facing dancing around a bonfire, and "stillness" is their charm.

For charms of Kazuno City, please visit: https://explorekazuno.jp/ (Japanese)

About Kazuno City
It is situated in the north of Akita Prefecture. With a population of 28,016, the city is endowed with rich regional resources such as cultural heritages and specialty products.

SOURCE Kazuno City

Also from this source

Kazuno City in Japan's Akita Prefecture Opens SNS Accounts for Foreign Travelers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.