Unex Technology V2X System-on-Module integrated with NoTraffic Smart Traffic Management Platform to Improve Road Safety and Efficiency

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unex , a leading provider of V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) systems, and NoTraffic, a leader of autonomous traffic management platform which solves today's traffic challenges while paving the road for connected and autonomous era, are cooperating on integrating V2X with Smart Traffic Management Platform. The AI and computing sensors equipped platform by NoTraffic integrated with Unex's SOM-301, which provides traffic optimization and information exchange between infrastructure and vehicles through Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) communications.

Based on Autotalks' CRATON2/PLUTON2 global V2X chipset capable of DSRC and C-V2X, Unex's SOM-301 is a self-contained System-on-Module that integrates V2X essential hardware and software components and features Unex's V2Xcast® technology. V2Xcast is an integrated modular framework which provides V2X communication and supports V2X application deployment with flexibility and scalability. In this case, the self-contained V2X System-on-Module enables V2X application on Smart Traffic Management Platform.

NoTraffic provides an autonomous traffic management platform that integrates the edge computing line-of-sight sensors such as camera and radar to collect data with access to its cloud-based dashboard, and uses advanced artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to identify and track all road users to mitigate traffic impact. When SOM-301 integrated with NoTraffic's platform, the solution is capable of identifying various road users and communicate this information using DSRC or C-V2X to oncoming vehicles. Further, the role for V2X is 360-degree non-line-of-sight sensing that can exchange safety messages between infrastructure and vehicles. Vehicles will alert drivers and, in the future, automatically brake to avoid accidents during an emergency. V2X together with AI algorithms, both technologies enable traffic optimization by cutting congestion, reducing emissions and preventing accidents.

"Integrating our V2X technology within NoTraffic's Smart Traffic Management Platform shows a great use case that V2X can work perfectly with AI algorithms and other sensors in smart intersections. It is not a prototype or a theory but a concrete solution that can optimize traffic flow and road user safety." said Nick Lee, Executive VP of Unex Technology.

Tal Kreisler, CEO of NoTraffic, said: "While more and more vehicles are connected and autonomous capabilities rapidly progressing, smart road infrastructure is still in its infancy. Establishing a communication channel between infrastructure and road users is crucial in order to make the roads safer and more efficient. NoTraffic's collaboration with Unex will allow us to accelerate the deployment of our platform. This significant milestone sets the basis for preparing the roads to the era of connected and autonomous transportation. Our system is already deployed across a number of locations in the US, expanding to additional locations in the coming months."

About Unex Technology Corporation

Unex Technology Corporation (Unex) was founded in Dec. 1997. Unex provides wireless communication hardware and software in modular technology building blocks, including Wi-Fi, Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X), and Internet of Things (IoT). Unex is committed to working in partnership with the connected ecosystem to integrate and deploy different wireless communication solution.

About NoTraffic

Tel Aviv and Palo Alto based NoTraffic (www.notraffic.tech) is an autonomous AI traffic management platform solving today's traffic challenges while preparing the roads for the connected era. The platform enables cities to define policies like transit priority or pedestrian access using the cloud dashboard. AI algorithms intelligently implement city policies at each traffic signal in real-time, autonomously managing an entire grid to cut congestion, reduce emissions and prevent accidents NoTraffic is a pioneer leveraging communication channels by providing sensor data to road users via road infrastructure (V2I), thereby making smart intersections a reality.

