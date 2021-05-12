Unexpected Works: DDB Unveils Evolved Brand Positioning By Placing Ad In The Least Expected Place Imaginable

DDB Worldwide has a rich history of tapping into the unexpected dating back to Volkswagen 'Lemon' and finding more contemporary interpretations in campaigns, including Skittles 'Broadway Musical', Marmite 'Gene Test' and Stayfree 'Project Free Period'.

"The formula for creating breakthrough creative work that drives business results is timeless," DDB Worldwide Chief Creative Officer Ari Weiss said. "It's how we bring that formula to life that changes on a daily basis. We're not reinventing the wheel here. We're simply putting more focused language around a truth that anyone who has ever worked at DDB can feel in their bones: Unexpected Works."

DDB Worldwide Chief Strategy Officer Alex Hesz said: "We are in the business of creating growth – delivering work that unambiguously helps our clients to achieve their business goals. Creativity is a means to that end, just as it has always been. At DDB, we believe truly creative ideas are inherently unexpected; they're the ideas you never saw coming, the insights that truly surprise you, the approaches that go counter to the category. We call that the 'Unexpected', and it's what we strive for on every brief, every client, because we know that's the work that truly works for our clients. It's proven, across categories, across markets, and over time; Unexpected work drives growth. Unexpected work transforms businesses. Unexpected, Works."

"All of us are emerging from this pandemic fundamentally changed," DDB Worldwide CEO Marty O'Halloran said. "We took this opportunity to evolve the DDB Network and refine what makes us special, relevant and successful in this new world. Unexpected Works is our commitment to doing the best work of our lives and I'm confident it will carry us into the future while staying committed to our legacy. I'm excited to see our network come together to bring Unexpected Works to life."

The proposition was revealed at DDB's first-ever all-staff conference held virtually for its 10,000 staff around the world.

DDB Worldwide (www.ddb.com) is one of the world's largest and leading advertising and marketing networks. DDB has been named Agency of the Year numerous times by the Cannes International Festival of Creativity and the industry's leading advertising publications and awards shows. WARC has listed DDB as one of the Top 3 Global Networks for 13 of the last 16 years. The agency's clients include Unilever, Mars, Johnson & Johnson, and Molson Coors, among others.

Founded in 1949, DDB is part of the Omnicom Group (NYSE) and consists of more than 200 offices in over 90 countries with its flagship office in New York, NY.

