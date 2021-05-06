Unfallkrankenhaus Berlin brings AI to Germany - Aidoc expands presence in Europe

Unfallkrankenhaus Berlin is part of the larger BG group of public hospitals focused on emergency services. With a high patient workload both day and night, the newly implemented AI solutions will allow physicians to increase efficiency and save critical time when it matters most.



Aidoc's solutions support and enhance the impact of radiologist diagnostic power helping them expedite patient treatment and improve quality of care by flagging acute anomalies in real time. To date, the company has secured an industry-leading 7 FDA clearances and 9 CE marks for life-threatening pathologies and is used in over 500 medical centers worldwide. Aidoc's impact on efficiency and positive patient outcomes has been proven across various facilities including a reduction of 36.6% in turnaround time, 2.8-day reduction in inpatient length stay and 10.4% reduction in ED length of stay.



"We are proud that Unfallkrankenhaus Berlin hospital selected Aidoc for the first deployment of Aidoc's AI solutions in Germany," said Alexander Boehmcker, Europe VP for Aidoc. "The German healthcare system is ranked as one of the best in the world, so it's only natural that hospitals and medical centers recognize the value of AI to assist radiologists with their workload and provide the highest level of care to their patients."

